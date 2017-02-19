goop

Male Supermodel David Gandy Megapost

David Gandy turned 37 today and celebrated his special day with friends in London.



Gandy attended a cocktail party to launch new film series 'The Performers' at The Serpentine Gallery on February 2, 2017 in London, England.










-He is an ambassador for an English charity called Achievement for All which is launching a nationwide reading competition in order to help raise children’s literacy levels.









Basically, just a brief round up of what he's been doing since the new year. Feel free to post your favourite David gifs/pics. Ty!

