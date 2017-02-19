Male Supermodel David Gandy Megapost
David Gandy turned 37 today and celebrated his special day with friends in London.
Gandy attended a cocktail party to launch new film series 'The Performers' at The Serpentine Gallery on February 2, 2017 in London, England.
-He is an ambassador for an English charity called Achievement for All which is launching a nationwide reading competition in order to help raise children’s literacy levels.
Basically, just a brief round up of what he's been doing since the new year. Feel free to post your favourite David gifs/pics. Ty!
Supermodel @DGandyOfficial launches national reading challenge to boost literacy https://t.co/WaizYhuOZj— TES (@tes) February 13, 2017
VIDEO: Watch @DGandyOfficial offer a helping hand to @king_larryking and break a brick wall. https://t.co/2AIzCfaSmN— British GQ (@BritishGQ) January 23, 2017
