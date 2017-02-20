Anwar Hadid is Racist and Makes Fun of Koreans While Getting Treatment for Lyme Disease in Korea
After Gigi's racist "joke" against Asians was exposed, Korean netizens discovered that she wasn't the only racist one in the family.
Bella and Anwar Hadid were in Korea 2 years ago where they were getting treatment for lyme disease at Yonsei Severance Hospital (apparently the best doctors working on lyme disease are at Yonsei) when Anwar posted this gem on Instagram:
The caption says: had to stand outside bc the starbucks smelled like chocolate and onions
Understandably, people were really mad. Some of the choice comments from news articles:
1. You come to our country where our Asian doctors are treating you for your disease and you make fun of us? Don't come here then!
2. I've heard of people saying we smell like garlic, but onion is a first.
3. This is why you can't trust foreigners who say they are so in love with Asian culture. It's all bullshit.
All the sources are in Korean since the English speaking world hasn't caught on yet to a 2 year old Instagram post and I couldn't find an English version. However, you can translate the sources I am providing below. Also, this is current news in Korea.
Sources: Instagram, Vogue Korea, Joongang News, and countless more if you need them.
