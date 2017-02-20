Anwar Hadid is Racist and Makes Fun of Koreans While Getting Treatment for Lyme Disease in Korea

I didn't know they had a brother Reply

did everyone in this fucking family get lyme disease Reply

u know it!!!



and the "sympathy" worked. Reply

No, there's doctors that diagnose Lyme disease when the individuals have something else or are hypochondriacs. It's strange, but somehow not that exposed (yet). It has nothing to do with real Lyme disease or its treatment. Reply

That's so weird. Reply

oh. so there isn't an army of ticks infecting people in NYC



or wherever these people live



Edited at 2017-02-19 11:27 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao yeah except i think gigi is the only one who didn't get it. Reply

Bella's Lyme Disease was so terrible that it made her get a DUI at 18 D-: Reply

lmao MTE What's going on there? Reply

Yeah, that is really strange. Its not like 3 people even if you were all out hiking together and ALL got bitten by a tick would all get lyme disease. So this sounds unbelievable. Reply

i hate this family so much. Reply

Link

smh trash Reply

Link

wait when has chocolate and onions been a korean stereotype?



this is a fucking reach. Reply

Link

Yeah, I was trying to connect the dots, but I can't. Maybe it really just stunk. Sometimes shit just stinks. Reply

this is armchair activism at its worst. the fact that they went digging through instagram to find 'receipts' in a 2 year old post is fucking laughable. Reply

Yeah I'm confused by this Reply

yeah that's...what??? Reply

right??? I've never heard of that before so if someone could enlighten me that would be great Reply

I've heard of people saying we smell like garlic, but onion is a first.



Pardon my ignorance but is this like a common slur? Just wondering because I've never heard of it before.



What the fuck at traveling to see expert doctors and then shitting on them though. Reply

Yeah. I'm like ??? Reply

You've never heard someone from korea called "onion chocolate breath"??? Talk about white privilege!!! Reply

lmao. i meant to make you a valenstan, but i have been superduper busy all week.. anyway, you are one of my faves! Reply

lmao Reply

I'm also confused. Saying that a Starbuck's stinks seems less than controversial.



Unless he's made other posts, I honestly don't know. Reply

i'm also confused Reply

garlic is from the kimchi (fermented cabbage) but I like that smell lol Reply

Yeah I was also wondering, maybe the Starbucks does local specialties that smell like onions? idk about chocolate since most do mochas and hot chocolates and such Reply

oh, come on. Reply

Link

i cant believe hes a model now smh how old is he Reply

Link

12 in my mind lol



Reply

I don't get it, is that a common slur there?. I googled chocolate and onions korea and didn't get any results either. Reply

Link

but... a starbucks that smelled like chocolate and onions..wouldnt..smell...good?

And starbucks...is..an american...company????



this is such a reach I just.. Reply

Link

maybe I'm dim and don't know anything about Korean stereotypes but isn't he talking about the store and not people? I couldn't care less about the guy but I mean...going back 2 years to prove someone is racist and this is the only receipt? Reply

Link

I just realized this was posted 2 years ago like what the hell lol Reply

He posted it when he was 15 too. Reply

Starbucks is an American store too if he said that about a traditional Korean place it'd be more understandable but this is confusing to me. Reply

are these common slurs used for koreans? i hadn't heard of it before... Reply

Link

Am I racist for saying the african hair dressers I went to today smelled? I mean I endured it because I wanted my hair done and they were super nice- expecially the lady doing my hair, but it was rank up in there. Reply

Link

YOU RACIST!!!

Reply

