Tinashe round up! Tinashe will be RCA's priority in 2017 + more.
Leaders of RCA, Peter Edge and Tom Corson, in a interview with Music Business Wordwide, revealed that Tinashe is one of their priorities for 2017, along with 18-year-old Texan Khalid, Nigerian One Dance collaborator Wizkid, hip-hop artist Goldlink and band Muna – while we can also expect new records from Bryson Tiller, Pink! and perhaps from Miley Cyrus, who’s started work on her RCA follow-up to Bangerz.
Standout successful moves under the duo leadership include the transition of Miley Cyrus from a Disney star to a boundary-breaking pop behemoth, promo-shy Sia, who in 2016 was the third most played female artist on Spotify worldwide, Zayn who became the first British male artist to debut at No.1 in both in the US and UK with "Pillowtalk", before a No.1 album swiftly followed, fellow RCA signings Alicia Keys and Britney Spears who joined Sia in charting in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200, while No.1 US albums were secured by Kings of Leon and a cappella outfit Pentatonix.
In the same interview, they stated that "The music comes first. We are not a promotions-driven company – we are an A&R-driven company."
Tinashe will be on Audience Music next Friday, performing. The episode was recorded last year.
Tinashe will be on @AudienceMusic this Friday! She will be performing an intimate concert and doing an interview w/ host @TedStryker! pic.twitter.com/QeHmawdCjL— TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 18 de fevereiro de 2017
Tinashe surprises fan in this week's 'Crashed'
Crashed is a new web-series where family and friends can nominate a someone to meet one of their idols without them knowing. This week’s episode features Tinashe.
Here's a trailer:
And you can watch the full episode here, if you're in the US.
Tinie Tempah performed Text From Your Ex on The Graham Norton Show and Imani Williams filled for Tinashe
WATCH: @TinieTempah's performance of #Textfromyourex on #GrahamNortonShow— TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 18 de fevereiro de 2017
Purchase here:https://t.co/sXqrr2ts6Ypic.twitter.com/5c5tQdnhlQ
K-Pop star Somi dancing to "Ain't Ready" (track from Tinashe's 3rd mixtape Black Water)
#아이오아이 #전소미 Ain't Ready freestyle dance pic.twitter.com/5dvY5vhXFi— Yes I Love It! (@ioi_Production) 17 de fevereiro de 2017
source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
"We are not a promotions-driven company – we are an A&R-driven company."
well that just explains everything