Tinashe round up! Tinashe will be RCA's priority in 2017 + more.

Tinashe will be on @AudienceMusic this Friday! She will be performing an intimate concert and doing an interview w/ host @TedStryker! pic.twitter.com/QeHmawdCjL — TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 18 de fevereiro de 2017



because Tinashe's team is dumb as fuck and don't have their priorities right

Leaders ofand, in a interview with Music Business Wordwide , revealed thatis one of their, along with 18-year-old Texan, Nigerian One Dance collaborator, hip-hop artistand band– while we can also expect new records fromand perhaps from, who’s started work on her RCA follow-up toStandout successful moves under the duo leadership include the transition offrom a Disney star to a boundary-breaking pop behemoth, promo-shy, who in 2016 was the third most played female artist on Spotify worldwide,who became the first British male artist to debut at No.1 in both in the US and UK with, before a No.1 album swiftly followed, fellow RCA signingsandwho joinedin charting in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200, while No.1 US albums were secured byand a cappella outfitIn the same interview, they stated that Tinashe will be onnext Friday, performing. The episode was recorded last year.Tinashe surprises fan in this week'sCrashed is a new web-series where family and friends can nominate a someone to meet one of their idols without them knowing. This week’s episode features Tinashe.Here's a trailer:And you can watch the full episode here, if you're in the US performedonandfilled for TinasheK-Pop stardancing to(track from Tinashe's 3rd mixtape