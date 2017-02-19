Toni Erdmann wins 5 prizes from International Cinephile Society

i'm still mad that they're remaking this. WHY. i just don't get it. Reply

Also it's still unclear if they are remaking it, Ade dropped the news after the casting announcements dropped that they are still in the process of negotiating only.



Seems like the studio is getting pushy and overconfident. Reply

Okay, yay for Toni Erdmann but I'm surprised a) that the ICS has gotten enough attention that Variety is reporting on it and b) that Toni Erdmann who at all because a lot of ICS members post on Awards Watch and the general opinion there for the film has been really mixed.



Anyway I love most of their winners. LILY GLADSTONE!!!



Hüller should have won actress over Huppert though. Sorry, not sorry. Reply

Huller is soooo good I'm glad she at least made runner-up instead of a double Isabelle situation lol Reply

Ugh Kelly Reichardt really deserved a big nomination imo Reply

it's such a good movie. the party scene killed me 😂



a part of me died when i watched that blowjob scene while sitting right next to my dad tho Reply

I NEED to see this. But I feel like I'm just going to be annoyed at how bad my German has gotten. Reply

international Chilean society. Reply

