Toni Erdmann wins 5 prizes from International Cinephile Society
"Toni Erdmann" wins five awards from International Cinephile Society https://t.co/lpczwYdjjd pic.twitter.com/bxJsdkDfkc— Variety (@Variety) February 19, 2017
Toni Erdmann win Picture, Director, Actor, Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Film.
Elle won Actress, Adapted Screenplay, and Editing.
Moonlight won Supporting Actor (ANDRE HOLLAND YAS), and got an ensemble prize.
Also relevant: JACKIE won score and ONTD fav THE HANDMAIDEN got production design
The rest of the prizes (including runners-up and a ranked 10 in picture/foreign) can be found on the ICS website.
Their list of undistributed films is better than any top 10 I've seen listed this year.
source
source (tweet)
Also it's still unclear if they are remaking it, Ade dropped the news after the casting announcements dropped that they are still in the process of negotiating only.
Seems like the studio is getting pushy and overconfident.
Anyway I love most of their winners. LILY GLADSTONE!!!
Hüller should have won actress over Huppert though. Sorry, not sorry.
a part of me died when i watched that blowjob scene while sitting right next to my dad tho
