Toni Erdmann wins 5 prizes from International Cinephile Society




Toni Erdmann win Picture, Director, Actor, Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Film.
Elle won Actress, Adapted Screenplay, and Editing.
Moonlight won Supporting Actor (ANDRE HOLLAND YAS), and got an ensemble prize.
Also relevant: JACKIE won score and ONTD fav THE HANDMAIDEN got production design

The rest of the prizes (including runners-up and a ranked 10 in picture/foreign) can be found on the ICS website.
Their list of undistributed films is better than any top 10 I've seen listed this year.


source
source (tweet)
