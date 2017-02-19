Mission: Impossible 6 Details from Director Christopher McQuarrie

who gives a shit about ethan hunt's morality tbh Reply

I would be all for it if it plays with the reasoning that he could NOT be the good guy because he works for a shady ass organization but if it's something corny like "save one or save millions!!!!!!", pass. Reply

Prayer circle for Rebecca Ferguson D-: Reply

The film will NOT begin with a cool action scene



WHAT. Reply

I raised my eyebrows @ this as well. Reply

Mte...crazy-ass stunts are kind of the point of these films Reply

I'm assuming it'll be more like M:I-3's opening:



Reply

this movie and psh's villain are so underrated Reply

OK BUT will it bring back my reluctant indie bb Sean Harris?? I'm still laughing @ him saying "promise me you'll kill me" at the beginning and then realizing it didn't make sense in the story for Ethan to kill him, LOLZ. That's what ya get! Reply

Can Paula & Maggie pls come back???



They were my faves from all of Ethan's various crews. Reply

They really need to fuck off with useless-ass black hole of charisma Jeremy Renner and bring back all the women excluding Ethan's wife, t.b.h. Reply

i liked the wife but that's because i find michelle monaghan really hot Reply

I just want one hard-R M:I film before I depart the mortal coil Reply

Okay, but can they bring back Paula, Maggie, and Thandie? Love Rebecca though and I'm glad she's back. Reply

Edited at 2017-02-19 09:16 pm (UTC) Reply

