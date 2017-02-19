Mission: Impossible 6 Details from Director Christopher McQuarrie
For our 250th #EmpirePodcast, we went live with Mission: Impossible 5/6 director Christopher McQuarrie: https://t.co/e3LKqQAldk pic.twitter.com/FavsBOophf— Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 18, 2017
- Director Christopher McQuarrie talked to Empire for its podcast. Shooting for Mission: Impossible 6 will begin in April and will be released July 27, 2018. Tom Cruise will return (obviously) as will Rebecca Ferguson.
- The film will be more about Ethan Hunt's morality as opposed to just cool stunts. The film will NOT begin with a cool action scene, as it has for three out of the five previous films. McQuarrie admits that was the hardest sell to the studio.
- When asked about the big stunt of the film, McQuarrie said he didn't know yet, but he showed Tom Cruise a photo of a place recently, and Tom responded "That’s awesome! I want to fall off of that!" because 54 year old Tom Cruise doesn't respect his own life.
- McQuarrie teases "people you would not expect [will] be back." (FUCK JEREMY RENNER, BRING BACK THANDIE NEWTON AND MAGGIE Q)
