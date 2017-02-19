Moonlight's Alex R. Hibbert wants to cure cancer

Precious child and Moonlight star Alex R. Hibbert doesn't care much for fame. In an interview with HeyUGuys, Hibbert says he's only doing the work for his mom so that she can retire. Alex also wants to help other people in need and hopes to use the money he makes acting to build and fund a cancer research lab. Alex also mentions that the biggest take away from Moonlight for him is that there are a ton of people struggling and you shouldn't make superficial judgments on anyone because you just don't know what's going on in their life.

Someone should tell that to UK film critic Camilla Long, who decided to write a terrible review of the film that is basically summed up as "empty, not important, and not relevant because black people won't see it." She is getting destroyed on Twitter for it and yet still doesn't get it.

