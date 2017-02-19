Moonlight's Alex R. Hibbert wants to cure cancer
Precious child and Moonlight star Alex R. Hibbert doesn't care much for fame. In an interview with HeyUGuys, Hibbert says he's only doing the work for his mom so that she can retire. Alex also wants to help other people in need and hopes to use the money he makes acting to build and fund a cancer research lab. Alex also mentions that the biggest take away from Moonlight for him is that there are a ton of people struggling and you shouldn't make superficial judgments on anyone because you just don't know what's going on in their life.
This #Moonlight star wants to find a cure for cancer when he grows up: https://t.co/6CkAjZtv7F pic.twitter.com/P2cOrV0SUW— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 19, 2017
Someone should tell that to UK film critic Camilla Long, who decided to write a terrible review of the film that is basically summed up as "empty, not important, and not relevant because black people won't see it." She is getting destroyed on Twitter for it and yet still doesn't get it.
protect this child from evil ugly whites at all costs!!
king
Alex R. Hibbert is talented and precious. He was so, so good as Little. All I wanted to do was feed him up and give him a hug.
this white woman? just one more idiot. She even whipped out 'mansplaining' when this guy told her WHO made this movie just....PEAK whiteness.
She even says that Trevante looks like 50 Cent???
I mean, holy fuck lady. Go play in traffic pls.
Like this is so dumb, I can't.
so many "writers" try so hard to be contrarian just for clicks and follows its so fucking embarrassing
My favourite tweet in reply:
“Well, I guess at times I was like, ‘Well, you know there’s so much more to the film than me with my cock out.’ One journalist kicked things off saying, ‘So what’s it like to have a big cock?’ That was the first thing she said to me. And then she said that I was flirting with her in the interview. Total bullshit, you know. The whole interview was so wrong.” He looks properly offended, then shrugs."
such handsome little gentlemen
really liked what he said too, he sounds like such a smart, kind kid <3
