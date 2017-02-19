Moonlight's Alex R. Hibbert wants to cure cancer

Bless his cotton socks, while Camilal can choke on a couple. Reply

ugh i love this little legend and his performance is underrated tbh



king

OMG HE WAS SO GOOD! And he is so presh!

I was only made aware of the Camilla Long review because someone on my twitter was dragging her and like the excepts of her review were so shitty all I could do was roll my eyes.



Alex R. Hibbert is talented and precious. He was so, so good as Little. All I wanted to do was feed him up and give him a hug.



Edited at 2017-02-19 07:58 pm (UTC)

What an ignorant thing for that critic to say. What do you know what black people will or won't watch? Dumbass

https://twitter.com/camillalong/sta tus/833279403622854656



this white woman? just one more idiot. She even whipped out 'mansplaining' when this guy told her WHO made this movie just....PEAK whiteness.



Holy fuck at that review...



She even says that Trevante looks like 50 Cent???



I mean, holy fuck lady. Go play in traffic pls.

White women have really been at it the last few days. Beyonce, Moonlight, and Serena have all gotten the racist, white woman treatment. I'm trying not react because I know that's what they want. Fuck them.

Omfg are you talking about that op ed in the post about how being pregnant doesn't make you a goddess and isn't s miracle and she cited KATHERINE HEIGL QUOTES to build her argument.

lol Yup. She came for Beyonce & Kerry Washington, and then dismissed Adele's postpartum depression. She really did the most.

As I said in my review, Moonlight is a film for a non-black, non-gay, non-working class, chin-stroking, self-regarding, turbo smug audience https://t.co/ueYwkueJXs — Camilla Long (@camillalong) February 19, 2017





that film is none of those things, but ironically she however is all of those things.

Bitch just described La La Land, which she LOVED, btw. 🙄

i was just about to check for that, now i dont have to give her the satisfaction lol ty

mte

What is it about black women, being happy and successful that makes white women mad? pic.twitter.com/SGVUZsU2jZ — A Soldier of the Art (@SelinaNBrown) February 19, 2017

I was just about to bring this up smh, white women have been doing the fucking most the last few days. Reply

Waaaaaaat. She needs to take a seat.

Link

how does she have the nerve to say that about a movie directed by a black man and written by a black gay man? what makes her an authority on which races and sexualities can enjoy which films ;/

so many "writers" try so hard to be contrarian just for clicks and follows its so fucking embarrassing Reply

Link

So what she's saying is, you can't be gay, non-working class and black? ?????

Link

Maybe if she had made it but otherwise idk how sway?

My favourite tweet in reply:



My favourite tweet in reply:

@camillalong @OwenJones84 Owen, American here watching from afar, is Camilla like the Piers Morgan of film criticism or something? — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) 19 lutego 2017

Her review is terrible, should have also read all the reviews by people who actually related to the movie bc they felt like it was telling their own stories and experiences. She also reviewed Hidden Figures which she called "not ambitious or particularly original" and predictable but she gave La La Land 5 stars. Figures.

Anyway Alex was amazing & deserves all the best things <3333

lmao y'all don't even take notice of camilla long. she asked fassbender how big his dick was in an interview and then had the nerve to say he was flirting with her to which he replied:



“Well, I guess at times I was like, ‘Well, you know there’s so much more to the film than me with my cock out.’ One journalist kicked things off saying, ‘So what’s it like to have a big cock?’ That was the first thing she said to me. And then she said that I was flirting with her in the interview. Total bullshit, you know. The whole interview was so wrong.” He looks properly offended, then shrugs."



Edited at 2017-02-19 08:05 pm (UTC)

this thirsty ass sis needs to just quit lmaoooooo, this is so fucking embarrassing



Edited at 2017-02-19 08:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

I think he even said he wouldn't touch her with a ten foot pole LMAO

Oh that's this chick? Lmao fuck her, and now I'm reminded about how weird/embarrassing a lot of interviewers were acting about Fassbender's full frontal scene.

Link

Someone take away her press pass.

Link

I forgot about her existence because she is too embarrassing to be acknowledged.

Link

meh. no sympathy for women beaters.

Link

lol I was wondering why her name was familiar

http://brightwalldarkroom.com/issue-4 3/2017/1/9/a5iaf274dc183scyz64dctjacf45k j And so the troll doesn't get all the attention, I really loved this piece Angelica Jade Bastién wrote on Moonlight:

This piece is seriously gorgeous.

Link

I really loved this.

Link

Haven't seen it yet, although I really want to, I think it's out of theaters around here, so I probably have to wait for DVD/Netflix. I hear it's awesome, and this little boy seems wise beyond his years. The critic lady needs to stfu.

he and the kid who played Andre are so funny and cute, i wish the best for them

"Moonlight's" Alex Hibbert and Jaden Piner on seeing themselves onscreen for the first time #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/qoNDGHex0I — Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2017

they were super qt at SAG

they were super qt at SAG Reply

Link

Aww I hope they both become big stars.

Link

look at them in their bowties eep

such handsome little gentlemen Reply

Link

omg they're so presh.

Link

He was SO good in Moonlight, that dinner table scene broke my heart



really liked what he said too, he sounds like such a smart, kind kid <3



Edited at 2017-02-19 08:07 pm (UTC)

That scene and the ocean one were the best parts of the movie.

