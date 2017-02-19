Lindsay Lohan Really Wants to Play Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid Reboot



She wrote on Instagram:

I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. 🐠🐬💫 also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. 🎬 take one. @disneystudios

