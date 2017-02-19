Lindsay Lohan Really Wants to Play Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid Reboot

PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN Reply

Thread

Link

I want the Sofia Coppola Little Mermaid to get revived again.



Like goddamnit her style is perfect for fairytales. Reply

Thread

Link

omg I didn't know I needed this in my life



You're so right about her style being perfect! I'd kill for to do like a fairy tale trilogy series of films. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg it died?!?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. She wanted Maya Thurman-Hawke, but the studio kept pushing for Chloe Moretz, so Sofia left. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah she left it a couple of years ago and made The Beguiled instead. Still holding out hope that she will go back and it will somehow get made. She is perfect for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it might be boring but god it would be SO visually stunning



May it R.I.P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same here, I was really looking forward to it for the cinematography Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But Ursula would probably be played by a white woman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! I was so excited about that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Wow, what a coup for Disney. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how Ariel manages to chainsmoke under the sea? Reply

Thread

Link

Did you know they still have mail, David??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't know what it is about this show that just makes me smile. It's not a masterpiece, the writing isn't prticulary remarkable yet I look forward to watching it every Tuesday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm watching this show bc of u Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What show is this from? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what is this from? it looks like I should be watching it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not that I'm discounting the pure iconic brilliance of "Confessions of a Broken Heart" or anything but....k.



Also her Ursula choice was definitely not what I was picturing when I clicked over. Reply

Thread

Link

I definitely still listen to the Confesssions of a Broken Heart Dave Aude remix, especially when drunk.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such perfect drunk music Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This song kicks ass in all forms. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i wanna blast this rn

omfg this is everythingi wanna blast this rn Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol This is why I love ONTD..



NGL, her song Bossy is still a jam! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao bye Reply

Thread

Link

Mess

Reply

Thread

Link

go to sleep Reply

Thread

Link

Ariel was a weak bitch with no self esteem and a terrible role model. So I can see LiLo playing her Reply

Thread

Link

bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ROFL truuuuuuuuuue Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

spoken like a true cis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The disney stans would come for u for not saying how feminist disney princess actually are !!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nothing screams FEMINISM as dying for someone you don't even know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well wasn't she lie for 14 years ok or something..most 14 year old girls do have terrible self esteem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she got cancelled for me when she actually met our fucking president lol, i can't believe i used to root for her.



bye Reply

Thread

Link

lmao what? no thnx to all these Disney remakes tbh. I'd love to see them come up with original ideas as opposed to trying to bank on all their old films. it's annoying as hell. Reply

Thread

Link

I adore original fairy tale concepts (probably why I loved the book Uprooted so much). I'd love for that to become a thing in film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I LOVED Uprooted, I keep checking the author's website to see if she's writing anything else, because I'm such trash for original fairy tale things. And unfortunately...they're just bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These studios care too much about $$$$ and not about originality. Tbf, I don't care for these fairytales at all. I watched Cinderella bc I heard good things about it and it was pretty good. But it was also kind of forgettable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link