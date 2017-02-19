Lindsay Lohan Really Wants to Play Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid Reboot
She wrote on Instagram:
I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. 🐠🐬💫 also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. 🎬 take one. @disneystudios
Like goddamnit her style is perfect for fairytales.
You're so right about her style being perfect! I'd kill for to do like a fairy tale trilogy series of films.
May it R.I.P
Also her Ursula choice was definitely not what I was picturing when I clicked over.
i wanna blast this rn
NGL, her song Bossy is still a jam!
Well wasn't she lie for 14 years ok or something..most 14 year old girls do have terrible self esteem
