Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle Melton are engaged
Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. First, fiercely, and forever @abbywambach https://t.co/oowX6RP6L2 pic.twitter.com/e7k96JLMdP— Glennon Doyle Melton (@Momastery) February 19, 2017
Everyone's favorite mommy blogger and soccer player couple announced their engagement yesterday.
They announced their relationship in November after both ending previous marriages earlier in the year.
SOURCE
http://ftw.usatoday.com/2016/10/abby-wa
I think Tobin is a secret bible thumping republican but because her and press have something going on the fangirls love her.
🤷🏽♀️ To each his own, sis.
Edited at 2017-02-19 06:18 pm (UTC)
Damn I feel bad for her ex. To have been with her for so long, finally get married, and when she finally retires the whole thing goes up in flames.
she has a really long pinkie
i mean, congrats
well....
Abby has been such a mess since she retired
LMFAO
Abby, girl, you're a mess.