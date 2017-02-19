Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle Melton are engaged

Good luck to them but I don't think this is going to last. Reply

Mary is never gonna learn, if they make it to the summer I'll be surprised Reply

i know she's kinda messy (i dont follow the USWTA that closely so drag me if she's a racist or whatever) but I love Abby and find her cute. Reply

that is just so disappointing. killed my crush. who is worth stanning? i like megan rapinoe and tobin seems amazing Reply

Megan is okay. She's kind of messy too though but more with her relationships.



I think Tobin is a secret bible thumping republican but because her and press have something going on the fangirls love her.



🤷🏽‍♀️ To each his own, sis. Reply

Christen Press tho 😍 Reply

my queen Reply

whaaa she sounds like trump :/ Reply

ugh rme Reply

i loved abby in the past but not since she's gotten sf messy since retiring Reply

sad :( Reply

So 4 months? good luck with that forever Reply

This will end well. Reply

I'd hope for happiness in their future, but this was sort of a mess from the get go. but congrats! Reply

Thats a pretty ring. Reply

November? Slow the fuck down. Reply

cute pic but i side eye her and most of uswnt so hard because they're messy. also when i was doing media for wwc we were told under no circumstances were we allowed to talk to the us team lol



Edited at 2017-02-19 06:18 pm (UTC)

Emerald cut diamonds are my least fav. Reply

This fucking bitch lmaooooooo



Damn I feel bad for her ex. To have been with her for so long, finally get married, and when she finally retires the whole thing goes up in flames. Reply

why isn't the ring on her ring finger Reply

it is Reply

oh



she has a really long pinkie Reply

good luck with that



i mean, congrats Reply

They announced their relationship in November after both ending previous marriages earlier in the year.







well.... Reply

her usage of "first" is pretty weird considering this Reply

'Second, fiercely and until the divorce' doesnt quite have the right ring to it Reply

honestly what went wrong with brendan fraser? Reply

Since November? Take it down a notch.



Abby has been such a mess since she retired Reply

hjkhskjFHKJSDH



LMFAO



Abby, girl, you're a mess. Reply

Good luck with that, I suppose. Reply

The Who, Who? is playing now. Reply

Oh, Glennon is a .name for women. In this situation. Reply

I wish them two ounces of happiness. In weck pots. Reply

I don't know them but good for them. Wow i haven't been here in a while, i just wanted to make a comment lol. Reply

uh good luck i guess Reply

idk them but november? uhm good luck Reply

divorced, new relationship, and engaged in that amount of time, wow. Reply

First, fiercely, and forever



I'm reading Love Warrior and Glennon just seems so fucking miserable all of the time. I don't know why she married Craig other than the fact that they got pregnant. She just seemed to hate him most of the time. Reply

