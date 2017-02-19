Weekend Box Office: The LEGO Batman Movie repeats at #1

|
|TW
|LW
Title
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|WB
|$34,225,000
|-35.4%
|4,088
|-
|$8,372
|$98,791,314
|$80
|2
|2
|2
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Uni.
|$20,966,845
|-55.0%
|3,714
|+4
|$5,645
|$89,663,300
|$55
|2
|3
|N
|The Great Wall
|Uni.
|$18,079,140
|-
|3,326
|-
|$5,436
|$18,079,140
|$150
|1
|4
|3
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$16,500,000
|-45.8%
|3,113
|-
|$5,300
|$58,692,083
|-
|2
|5
|N
|Fist Fight
|WB (NL)
|$12,015,000
|-
|3,185
|-
|$3,772
|$12,015,000
|-
|1
|6
|5
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$7,100,000
|-11.3%
|2,217
|-450
|$3,203
|$142,591,830
|$25
|9
|7
|4
|Split
|Uni.
|$7,038,400
|-26.1%
|2,445
|-516
|$2,879
|$123,603,930
|$9
|5
|8
|6
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$5,560,855
|-23.5%
|2,400
|-625
|$2,317
|$50,676,365
|$22
|4
|9
|8
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$4,500,000
|-9.0%
|1,587
|-478
|$2,836
|$133,504,066
|$30
|11
|10
|N
|A Cure for Wellness
|Fox
|$4,200,000
|-
|2,704
|-
|$1,553
|$4,200,000
|$40
|1
|11
|9
|Lion
|Wein.
|$4,123,000
|+4.4%
|1,542
|+205
|$2,674
|$36,378,483
|-
|13
|12
|7
|Rings
|Par.
|$2,250,000
|-60.2%
|1,560
|-1,371
|$1,442
|$25,673,218
|$25
|3
|13
|17
|Moana
|BV
|$1,009,000
|+37.3%
|424
|-37
|$2,380
|$244,463,962
|-
|13
|14
|N
|Everybody Loves Somebody
|PNT
|$1,000,000
|-
|333
|-
|$3,003
|$1,000,000
|-
|1
|15
|19
|Fences
|Par.
|$755,000
|+4.4%
|560
|+106
|$1,348
|$55,101,969
|$24
|10
|16
|13
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$746,000
|-50.1%
|435
|-494
|$1,715
|$528,557,468
|$200
|10
|17
|10
|Sing
|Uni.
|$711,280
|-58.2%
|561
|-918
|$1,268
|$266,642,385
|$75
|9
|18
|23
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$628,913
|+18.9%
|455
|+104
|$1,382
|$21,252,310
|-
|18
|19
|18
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$417,000
|-42.4%
|253
|-201
|$1,648
|$11,955,584
|-
|5
|20
|29
|Passengers (2016)
|Sony
|$405,000
|+71.5%
|658
|+443
|$616
|$98,526,740
|$110
|9
|21
|12
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|Par.
|$400,000
|-73.6%
|435
|-743
|$920
|$44,268,346
|$85
|5
|22
|14
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|SGem
|$375,000
|-73.0%
|508
|-705
|$738
|$26,381,883
|$40
|4
|23
|16
|Jolly Llb 2
|FIP
|$330,000
|-57.4%
|166
|-7
|$1,988
|$1,394,226
|-
|2
|24
|25
|Arrival
|Par.
|$305,000
|-32.0%
|329
|+58
|$927
|$99,907,270
|$47
|15
|25
|47
|A United Kingdom
|FoxS
|$270,000
|+306.0%
|45
|+41
|$6,000
|$360,142
|-
|2
|26
|11
|The Space Between Us
|STX
|$260,000
|-84.6%
|317
|-2,441
|$820
|$7,586,617
|$30
|3
|27
|27
|Patriots Day
|LGF
|$255,000
|-26.0%
|257
|-89
|$992
|$31,382,453
|$45
|9
|28
|28
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$239,415
|-1.2%
|94
|+29
|$2,547
|$1,050,598
|-
|4
|29
|40
|Toni Erdmann
|SPC
|$217,876
|+82.2%
|102
|+53
|$2,136
|$953,171
|-
|9
|30
|22
|Monster Trucks
|Par.
|$190,000
|-70.0%
|230
|-612
|$826
|$32,589,867
|-
|6
|31
|24
|Sleepless
|ORF
|$178,312
|-61.4%
|152
|-233
|$1,173
|$20,541,511
|-
|6
|32
|34
|Paterson
|BST
|$148,189
|-15.5%
|64
|-6
|$2,315
|$1,522,530
|-
|8
|33
|32
|Jackie
|FoxS
|$147,000
|-23.7%
|130
|-19
|$1,131
|$13,497,123
|-
|12
|34
|31
|20th Century Women
|A24
|$134,500
|-30.3%
|115
|-12
|$1,170
|$5,298,259
|-
|8
|35
|33
|Doctor Strange
|BV
|$129,000
|-30.8%
|436
|+265
|$296
|$232,387,391
|$165
|16
|36
|42
|Hacksaw Ridge
|LGF
|$105,000
|+4.1%
|87
|-40
|$1,207
|$66,723,703
|-
|16
|37
|36
|Duckweed
|CL
|$95,000
|-40.9%
|30
|+3
|$3,167
|$331,913
|-
|2
|38
|41
|Why Him?
|Fox
|$68,000
|-37.4%
|123
|-24
|$553
|$59,358,427
|$38
|9
|39
|49
|Elle
|SPC
|$67,723
|+8.6%
|43
|-14
|$1,575
|$2,127,631
|-
|15
|40
|46
|The Red Turtle
|SPC
|$65,793
|-4.2%
|36
|+7
|$1,828
|$434,948
|-
|5
|41
|45
|Julieta
|SPC
|$56,522
|-38.3%
|31
|-32
|$1,823
|$1,268,720
|-
|9
|42
|38
|Gold
|Wein.
|$51,000
|-64.1%
|107
|-108
|$477
|$7,149,879
|-
|4
|43
|48
|Silence (2016)
|Par.
|$50,000
|-24.5%
|72
|+17
|$694
|$7,060,645
|-
|9
|44
|37
|Un Padre No Tan Padre
|PNT
|$45,000
|-70.5%
|36
|-81
|$1,250
|$2,048,585
|-
|4
|45
|30
|The Comedian
|SPC
|$33,088
|-83.7%
|41
|-571
|$807
|$1,626,709
|-
|9
|46
|56
|The Eagle Huntress
|SPC
|$22,656
|-19.8%
|28
|-6
|$809
|$3,025,813
|-
|16
|47
|60
|Land of Mine
|SPC
|$15,392
|+11.9%
|5
|+2
|$3,078
|$45,233
|-
|5
|48
|59
|Chapter & Verse
|Pala.
|$10,928
|-28.9%
|1
|-4
|$10,928
|$68,795
|-
|3
|49
|57
|Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
|Abr.
|$8,438
|-65.0%
|3
|-3
|$2,813
|$96,456
|-
|3
|50
|N
|From Nowhere
|FR
|$7,000
|-
|2
|-
|$3,500
|$7,000
|-
|1
|51
|N
|Keep Quiet
|KL
|$6,500
|-
|1
|-
|$6,500
|$6,500
|-
|1
|TOTAL (51 MOVIES):
|$146,517,765
|-22.3%
|39,586
|-1,712
|$3,701
|
ending it the way they did was perf. can't wait for JW3: john wick vs. the world 🙏🏽🐶
Edited at 2017-02-19 06:05 pm (UTC)
So happy the grest wall is flopping.
Damn!
It was not supposed to flop this hard in the States, which was the whole point of casting Matt Damon in the first place
I dont understand ppl who were like but the visuals are stunning they weren't that great imo and even if they were they could never compensate everything else
My parents saw Fist Fight but I stayed home. Trying to see which theater will get Get Out this week so maybe I can double feature that + Lion.
Edited at 2017-02-19 05:35 pm (UTC)
I think their dynamic changed, once they stopped dating tbh. *I'm obviously biased, because I wished they stayed together tbh -- during the 90's, no one could make a film, like they could... :/