Weekend Box Office: The LEGO Batman Movie repeats at #1

Hidden Figures!!! Studios will still find an excuse tho.

I was supposed to go watch Lego Batman but my friend cancelled so I'm doing it next week instead. I've been hearing people say split is decent, did anyone see it?

I did and enjoyed it for the most part. James McAvoy was really great in it.

i laughed a lot and it made me feel better and forget my probs so id recommend ^^

Yay! go Batman!

i saw john wick 2 this week and it was magnificent

I was so stressed the last five minutes. When Charon came to get him? Lawd.

i was in dbox seats with the rumble settings maxed out so i was gloriously stressed all movie long



ending it the way they did was perf. can't wait for JW3: john wick vs. the world 🙏🏽🐶

i'm about to smoke a fat bowl with my bf and go see it. the first one was action movie perfection.

Yes! I loved it so much and so ready for chapter 3: John Wick kills literally everyone

Edited at 2017-02-19 06:05 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-19 06:05 pm (UTC) Reply

ugh i still need to see it smfh

John Wick was so good. Keanu is such a babe.

I saw Lego Batman (finally) and it was cute. The beginning was a bit slow, but it picked up once Robin got involved.

So happy the grest wall is flopping.

It's not. It already made almost 250m internationally.

It's budget is $150 million and it's opened in most of the major territories already so yea it is kinda of a flop. It'll most likely just barely break even if that by the end of its run but they won't see much profit from it.

For a movie as expensive as it was... it's def underperforming pretty severely



It was not supposed to flop this hard in the States, which was the whole point of casting Matt Damon in the first place Reply

that movie was so bad



I dont understand ppl who were like but the visuals are stunning they weren't that great imo and even if they were they could never compensate everything else Reply

I binged the first 6 episodes of Iron Fist this weekend. Now gotta wait like a month for the rest, ugh.

[ not really a spoiler ] Danny goes up to Colleen and just randomly starts speaking Mandarin I have to ask: Did they keep the part in the pilot where? I was kinda hoping they would cut that.

That.. already happened?

Ive been slacking, there are so many movies I need to watch. I plan on taking my gf to see Moonlight and Fences by Sunday next week, and just downloaded 20th Century Women so I plan on watching that today + Toni Erdmann

I really loved 20th Century Women. I wish it got recognized more this awards season -- the screenplay, Greta, and Annette were all amazing. I also really liked Billy C. in it too.

no movies this weekend but i did finish the mindy project in the span of like...two weeks or so? i didn't find myself rooting for danny and mindy AT ALL. her dating story lines are very repetitive (and white). it started off so charming but i wasn't thrilled by the end of it.

lmao @ the great wall. Or apparently not? Eh, lmao anyway.



My parents saw Fist Fight but I stayed home. Trying to see which theater will get Get Out this week so maybe I can double feature that + Lion.



Edited at 2017-02-19 05:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Turned 30 yesterday!! So glad to be out of my 20s, tbh. And I had the most amazing vegan turtle cake. We were adults and had dinner on Captain America plates, and I taught my niece how to say Captain America (She's two, so it sounded more like Cabin Merica)

happy belated birthday!

TY! For once, I managed to not get sick (I always either get a cold or a stomach bug on my birthday :( ) but my niece did throw one of my gifts out of the basket and it hit me on the head. So maybe that's a new tradition we'll start. Hit Rachel on the head with a gift!

Happy birthday!!

happy birthday

happy bday!

Sounds like my kinda birthday.

Happy birthday!!

FYI the exec producer on this, John powers Middleton, is Donald trumps biggest campaign donor. Not saying people shouldn't see this but you might think about whether or not you want to help him earn more money. He also coproduced Manchester by the sea

I went to this dude's IMDB page and WTF there's another Battle Royale and Dungeons and Dragons movie coming???????

Idk but he is gross af, I used to @ him In tweets and he would like the ones saying shit like as a democrat I won't help trump donors profit. Seriously though we don't know what he does with his cut of the profits so I'm not risking it

I've been watching some episodes of e! mysteries and scandals and true hollywood story on youtube because i'm old af lmao. E! used to have great tv shows before the kardashian trash tbh. I've also watch some films from the 70's

also i have no interest in seeing The Great Wall, but Zhang Yimou used to make great films back in the 90's :(

I'm still in denial that this movie is by him :(

I, honestly, feel a lot of it was because of Gong Li -- They both have gone on to (really successful careers).. I know, they made Curse of the Golden Flower + Coming Home (I still need to see this, tbh) years later but it's not the 'same.' They can still make a great film together, it's just different....



I think their dynamic changed, once they stopped dating tbh. *I'm obviously biased, because I wished they stayed together tbh -- during the 90's, no one could make a film, like they could... :/ Reply

I wanted to watch lego batman again but I got lazy and I didn't lol, i'm going to watch it this week, and I'm so happy it's still strong , yass, the worldwide gross is of 170 m, yasss, this movie is the DC movie we need and deserve, I'm happy :D

John Wick 2 already passed the entire worldwide run of the first one in two weeks.

I haven't seen either and now I really want to.

