Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: The LEGO Batman Movie repeats at #1






<<Last Weekend <Last Year View Index: By Year | By Weekend
TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 The LEGO Batman Movie WB $34,225,000 -35.4% 4,088 - $8,372 $98,791,314 $80 2
2 2 Fifty Shades Darker Uni. $20,966,845 -55.0% 3,714 +4 $5,645 $89,663,300 $55 2
3 N The Great Wall Uni. $18,079,140 - 3,326 - $5,436 $18,079,140 $150 1
4 3 John Wick: Chapter Two LG/S $16,500,000 -45.8% 3,113 - $5,300 $58,692,083 - 2
5 N Fist Fight WB (NL) $12,015,000 - 3,185 - $3,772 $12,015,000 - 1
6 5 Hidden Figures Fox $7,100,000 -11.3% 2,217 -450 $3,203 $142,591,830 $25 9
7 4 Split Uni. $7,038,400 -26.1% 2,445 -516 $2,879 $123,603,930 $9 5
8 6 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $5,560,855 -23.5% 2,400 -625 $2,317 $50,676,365 $22 4
9 8 La La Land LG/S $4,500,000 -9.0% 1,587 -478 $2,836 $133,504,066 $30 11
10 N A Cure for Wellness Fox $4,200,000 - 2,704 - $1,553 $4,200,000 $40 1
11 9 Lion Wein. $4,123,000 +4.4% 1,542 +205 $2,674 $36,378,483 - 13
12 7 Rings Par. $2,250,000 -60.2% 1,560 -1,371 $1,442 $25,673,218 $25 3
13 17 Moana BV $1,009,000 +37.3% 424 -37 $2,380 $244,463,962 - 13
14 N Everybody Loves Somebody PNT $1,000,000 - 333 - $3,003 $1,000,000 - 1
15 19 Fences Par. $755,000 +4.4% 560 +106 $1,348 $55,101,969 $24 10
16 13 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $746,000 -50.1% 435 -494 $1,715 $528,557,468 $200 10
17 10 Sing Uni. $711,280 -58.2% 561 -918 $1,268 $266,642,385 $75 9
18 23 Moonlight (2016) A24 $628,913 +18.9% 455 +104 $1,382 $21,252,310 - 18
19 18 The Founder Wein. $417,000 -42.4% 253 -201 $1,648 $11,955,584 - 5
20 29 Passengers (2016) Sony $405,000 +71.5% 658 +443 $616 $98,526,740 $110 9
21 12 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Par. $400,000 -73.6% 435 -743 $920 $44,268,346 $85 5
22 14 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter SGem $375,000 -73.0% 508 -705 $738 $26,381,883 $40 4
23 16 Jolly Llb 2 FIP $330,000 -57.4% 166 -7 $1,988 $1,394,226 - 2
24 25 Arrival Par. $305,000 -32.0% 329 +58 $927 $99,907,270 $47 15
25 47 A United Kingdom FoxS $270,000 +306.0% 45 +41 $6,000 $360,142 - 2
26 11 The Space Between Us STX $260,000 -84.6% 317 -2,441 $820 $7,586,617 $30 3
27 27 Patriots Day LGF $255,000 -26.0% 257 -89 $992 $31,382,453 $45 9
28 28 The Salesman Cohen $239,415 -1.2% 94 +29 $2,547 $1,050,598 - 4
29 40 Toni Erdmann SPC $217,876 +82.2% 102 +53 $2,136 $953,171 - 9
30 22 Monster Trucks Par. $190,000 -70.0% 230 -612 $826 $32,589,867 - 6
31 24 Sleepless ORF $178,312 -61.4% 152 -233 $1,173 $20,541,511 - 6
32 34 Paterson BST $148,189 -15.5% 64 -6 $2,315 $1,522,530 - 8
33 32 Jackie FoxS $147,000 -23.7% 130 -19 $1,131 $13,497,123 - 12
34 31 20th Century Women A24 $134,500 -30.3% 115 -12 $1,170 $5,298,259 - 8
35 33 Doctor Strange BV $129,000 -30.8% 436 +265 $296 $232,387,391 $165 16
36 42 Hacksaw Ridge LGF $105,000 +4.1% 87 -40 $1,207 $66,723,703 - 16
37 36 Duckweed CL $95,000 -40.9% 30 +3 $3,167 $331,913 - 2
38 41 Why Him? Fox $68,000 -37.4% 123 -24 $553 $59,358,427 $38 9
39 49 Elle SPC $67,723 +8.6% 43 -14 $1,575 $2,127,631 - 15
40 46 The Red Turtle SPC $65,793 -4.2% 36 +7 $1,828 $434,948 - 5
41 45 Julieta SPC $56,522 -38.3% 31 -32 $1,823 $1,268,720 - 9
42 38 Gold Wein. $51,000 -64.1% 107 -108 $477 $7,149,879 - 4
43 48 Silence (2016) Par. $50,000 -24.5% 72 +17 $694 $7,060,645 - 9
44 37 Un Padre No Tan Padre PNT $45,000 -70.5% 36 -81 $1,250 $2,048,585 - 4
45 30 The Comedian SPC $33,088 -83.7% 41 -571 $807 $1,626,709 - 9
46 56 The Eagle Huntress SPC $22,656 -19.8% 28 -6 $809 $3,025,813 - 16
47 60 Land of Mine SPC $15,392 +11.9% 5 +2 $3,078 $45,233 - 5
48 59 Chapter & Verse Pala. $10,928 -28.9% 1 -4 $10,928 $68,795 - 3
49 57 Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance Abr. $8,438 -65.0% 3 -3 $2,813 $96,456 - 3
50 N From Nowhere FR $7,000 - 2 - $3,500 $7,000 - 1
51 N Keep Quiet KL $6,500 - 1 - $6,500 $6,500 - 1
TOTAL (51 MOVIES): $146,517,765 -22.3% 39,586 -1,712 $3,701
<<Last Weekend <Last Year View Index: By Year | By Weekend


source 1 2

What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?
Tagged: