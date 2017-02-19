Olympic diving star Tom Daley had 18-month affair with male model

You know what? It's not surprising because he literally came out then jumped straight into a ltr then an engagement. And wasn't he fucking around with Sam Smith and other dudes too? (Though he left Sam out to dry)



i think sam was just thirsting Reply

Get it Tom!! Get some young dick! Girl got white taste. Reply

stop Reply

22 is way too young to be getting married. Reply

Im surprised this didn't happen sooner, Dustin shouldn't have started a relationship with a 19 year old. Reply

and to someone who is already 42. like FUCK THAT

when tom is 32 (which is still really really young and you're still usually in a really youthful phase) dustin will be FIFTY FUCKING TWO. MIDDLED AGED. no. NO. Reply

almost got engaged at 21 so supremely glad i didn't tbh, would have been the biggest mistake of my life. looking back i think he probably was the perfect person for me at the time but i've changed so much since then in terms of what i want in my life that i can't imagine how it could have ended in anything other than disaster



Yeah that's within the age bracket that has the highest divorce rate. Reply

mte Reply

Oh wow. I thought he was way older than 22 for some reason. I always giggle a bit when i remember how hard tumblr thirsted for him b4 he came out. Reply

cute icon <3 Reply

Cheating is gross, but come on guy you were like what 19? And it was your first boyfriend? Too soon to get engaged Reply

Cheating is terrible but, ngl, my first thought was "Well. Homeboy is 22. 22 is for getting dick, not getting married."



So clearly I ain't shit.



K, he should have thought of that before he committed to the relationship.



Fuck this man-child looking creature. Reply

lmao.

I don't blame him. Reply

Even his texts sound British. Lol Reply

"are you about?" lol...except for british people who talks like that? Reply

Not that I think you should cheat on anyone l, but DLB gives me the creeps so I wouldn't mind if he and Tom broke up. He was what? 19 when they met? And Dustin was 40. Reply

I was just watching a vid yesterday where he said we was 18 when they got together Reply

predator Reply

he was 18 and he hadn't even graduated yet lol Reply

dustin is so creepy Reply

I randomly remembered this the other day, this drama fizzled so fast haha Reply

Lmaoooo this #throwback



I remember this lol Reply

omg, what prompted him to tweet this? Reply

It was when Sam said he was the first gay Oscar winner when DLB has an Oscar. Whilst also sliding into Tom's texts apparently lol. Reply

Sam Smith claimed to be the first gay Oscar winner lol Reply

is anyone even sure sam's still alive, like he really disappeared off the face of the planet after this Reply

omg Reply

sam smith is the literal definition of hot mess Reply

lmao how could i forget this Reply

love is dead



also I bet they had a open situation and do group things too so this might not really be a big deal to them Reply

with the way DLB confronted Sam Smith on twitter, it may be a big deal. Reply

Wasn't that just because Dustin was salty over Sam not giving him credit though? Reply

yes no way are they monogamous i think they have an open relationship Reply

a 'dont ask, dont tell' policy at the very least Reply

def Reply

Scandalous Reply

Cheating is gross. What the fuck is he doing getting an engaged at 22 tho? Reply

So they've been engaged since he was 20 and Lance was 40? How old was he when they got together? Reply

I think 19 Reply

He was 18 when they met Reply

cheating is gross but i find his relationship with dustin to be kinda creepy. Reply

This couple seem like a mess. DLB seems creepy.

Will they even get married at this point? And frankly, I hope they don't because Tom was too young to get engaged two (three?) years ago, and he still too young now, especially to someone twice his age.

Cheating is not cool tho. Reply

