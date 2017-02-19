HP doujinshi &#39;Power Play&#39;

Olympic diving star Tom Daley had 18-month affair with male model

OLYMPIC diving star Tom Daley had a secret 18-month affair with a male model while his fiancé Dustin Lance Black was away.



* Tom (22) and Dustin (42) have been engaged since October 2015
* Last month Tom admitted to sending sexual pictures and videos to another man via Snapchat
* Tom said he and Dustin were on a break at the time due to their distance from one another, and that he never actually met up with the other guy
* Yesterday it was reported that Tom had been having a secret affair with 27-year-old, 6'6" model Edward William for the past 18 months
* Some of the messages that Tom would send Ed incluce "I’m home and horny, can you come round?" and "Lance is away, are you going to be about?"
* Relationship was purely physical
* No comment from Tom or Dustin yet

source
