Olympic diving star Tom Daley had 18-month affair with male model
OLYMPIC diving star Tom Daley had a secret 18-month affair with a male model while his fiancé Dustin Lance Black was away.
* Tom (22) and Dustin (42) have been engaged since October 2015
* Last month Tom admitted to sending sexual pictures and videos to another man via Snapchat
* Tom said he and Dustin were on a break at the time due to their distance from one another, and that he never actually met up with the other guy
* Yesterday it was reported that Tom had been having a secret affair with 27-year-old, 6'6" model Edward William for the past 18 months
* Some of the messages that Tom would send Ed incluce "I’m home and horny, can you come round?" and "Lance is away, are you going to be about?"
* Relationship was purely physical
* No comment from Tom or Dustin yet
source
Edited at 2017-02-19 05:23 pm (UTC)
when tom is 32 (which is still really really young and you're still usually in a really youthful phase) dustin will be FIFTY FUCKING TWO. MIDDLED AGED. no. NO.
Edited at 2017-02-19 05:45 pm (UTC)
Oh wow. I thought he was way older than 22 for some reason. I always giggle a bit when i remember how hard tumblr thirsted for him b4 he came out.
So clearly I ain't shit.
Edited at 2017-02-19 05:25 pm (UTC)
Fuck this man-child looking creature.
I don't blame him.
also I bet they had a open situation and do group things too so this might not really be a big deal to them
Will they even get married at this point? And frankly, I hope they don't because Tom was too young to get engaged two (three?) years ago, and he still too young now, especially to someone twice his age.
Cheating is not cool tho.