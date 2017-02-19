'This Is Us' star fuming over Lady GaGa & Kesha body shaming!
In an interview with SiriusXM's Jenny Hutt, 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz revealed that she was furious over the body shaming that Lady GaGa and Kesha have received.
Chrissy said, "THAT made me bonkers, bananas, crazy. How is someone fat if they're not fat? I want to see someone else get on that damn stage and do what she did! ... I think what happens and really what the core of the issue is that we project all of our stuff and our crap onto other people. And if we're really really genuinely happy with ourselves and love ourselves, you can't talk sh#* about other people. You can't be hateful because you love yourself. And we are extensions of each other. We are all connected."
SOURCE http://jenniferhutt.com/2017/02/18/exclu