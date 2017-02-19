The Expanse roundup- 2X05 pics, post episode 4 video and podcast

They talk about the Eros dodging the Nauvoo scene, how it's a realistic universe, so seeing something that defies physics like that is bizarre and crazy. Realistically, Eros moved so fast, nobody would be able to see it, but they wanted to have Miller see and react to it. Naomi becomes Miller's guiding light and she made the effort to connect with him on a human level. She's the voice in his ear, she looks out for him and he's always on her mind. Initially they were going to concentrate on the Miller-Holden bond, but as they were writing, the warmest and the most personal moments were happening between Miller-Naomi.



* Holden is constantly driven by guilt for people's death, feels a moral responsibility to take on as much of the burden as he can. Holden doesn't have a clean trajectory to be a leader and hero, you see him struggle and stumble. Events keep pushing Holden to be a more gray character. The doctors incident has a huge impact on Holden and his evolution, the event wasn't in the book, it was created to give him a crisis point that's external and not internal; a terrible decision with consequences for himself and those around him. Holden has a vast arc from idealistic black-and-white guy to shouldering more and more responsibilities and his struggle to hold onto his idealism.



* Holden and Miller are the only two people who experienced the horror of what happened on Eros, he's going through PTSD after Eros and becomes increasingly obsessed with getting rid of the protomolecule. Steven did research into Holden's trajectory in S2 and talked to the lead psychologist in the Canadian military and asked him questions about peacekeepers in genocidal zones, what the effect was on those who were there and felt helpless to stop the carnage and take on responsibility for what they've experienced.



* Steven wishes more people were like Holden, the world would be a better place with more idealism and belief in humanity. He wanted to make sure Holden is relatable and to convey his warmth and humanity; his heart is what makes him the leader he is, despite his flaws and the mistakes he makes. He doesn't feel like he's alike to Holden, but understands him and where he's coming from.



* Ty and Daniel try to write for actors' strengths and write more scenes based on them. They talk about the math of throwing Eros into the sun- it's easy to slingshot things around the sun, but not into it. However, the farther you are from the sun, the easier you can change your trajectory to fall into it. All the time they spent having the show have realistic physics, the payoff is when Eros defies all the laws of physics.

