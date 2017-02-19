jane

Ricky Martin Met His Future Husband on Instagram




"I met my fiancé on Instagram. I am an art collector and he's an artist. I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art ... I wrote to him," Ricky told radio host Andy Cohen.

"And we were talking [exchanging messages] for, like, six months without me hearing his voice. We talked about art, nothing sexy ... He used to live in London. I went to London and I met him."

