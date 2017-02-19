Ricky Martin Met His Future Husband on Instagram

"nothing sexy"



yeah fucking RIGHT Reply

i don't use social media enough to accidentally meet someone thru it and i would never use a dating site or app bc knowing someone is actively seeking a partner is a huge turn off. unsurprisingly i mainly date super unavailable men bc i like the narrative of "i wasn't looking for anything and then i found you" better than "i was looking really hard for someone and then i found you but it could have been any number of other ppl" (lol?) Reply

I get what you mean, like those paid dating sites seem like a bunch of people shopping for a spouse and I feel like it almost ends up being more about who is good on paper and compatible on paper than chemistry sometimes. Reply

the tattoo chest hair combo on both men is confusing me. Reply

I met one of my best friends on Livejournal and I met my other best friend on first on forum, but then at work and we were like holy shit, do you post on this really obscure web forum? Let's be best friends. I will probably marry someone from OKCupid, lbr. Reply

I met the guy I lost my virginity to thanks to IMDb's message board almost a decade ago. Does that count? Reply

What movie? Reply

The general section, until he made his own short-lived site. We stayed in contact for about seven years. Reply

Lol I met a guy off IMDB the soapbox back in 2008. We didn't sleep together. Just went on a few dates. Reply

Have you met a special someone on social media/apps?



I met my boyfriend on Grindr Reply

Grindr is only really interesting for me when I travel. I live in a city with a large gay population but whenever I log in at home it's kind of a dud. But if I'm in a new city for a weekend it's a great way to meet locals and find someone cute to grab a drink with. Reply

I met my BF on Team Fortress 2. I went on one particular server everyday so made lots of friends, and there was a meetup at a pub. I never rly talked to him in the game, but IRL it was that real ~spark moment, I was instantly rly into him Reply

That's so cute!! Reply

cute.



I met my first gf online. We dated for a year and a half. It sucked because she was in Germany and I was in the U.S. Reply

He has a qt smile. Reply

I met my husband on tumblr lol! We've been together since 2013. I was doing a drinking game to a show with my best friend which got us hammered after a single episode and I messaged him at 2 in the morning. He happened to be drunk too so we were both very talkative and we haven't gone a day without talking since. Reply

Aw I love that lol Reply

Omg this is too cute Reply

Nice. Theyre a hot couple. I've fucked and dated a few guys off IG and Twitter. It was no big deal in hindsight. Reply

lol this is super shameful, but I met the guy I lost my virginity to on hotornot.com. The funny part was I didn't sign up for myself (I didn't even put a picture up), I signed up because my friend wanted me to vote for him to improve his chances of getting laid. He didn't get laid. Reply

Thats a cool way to meet! Good for them 💖



I met my bf on Facebook, we started talking thru a mutual FB friend- he didn't even have a profile picture lol. At the time we were both studying for the NY bar so we basically only talked about that and had study sessions over the phone. Then after the bar exam we finally made plans to meet up at the veg fest and started dating 😊 next month makes 4 years together! Reply

Awwww. It's even better because you basically became friends without even knowing what he looked like. Reply

I met one of my good friends through this community! I started writing because of her encouragement and everything.



I've met others through livejournal and they were all incredibly nice too. Reply

One day we will meet up!! Reply

Yes we will! Reply

Most of my friends are through LJ or Social Media tbh Reply

That's kinda neat but I always fear these kinds of stories emboldening creeps who think stalking celebs online will get them noticed.



Lol I met my current bf though online gaming. I added him after we played a random match together & we clicked. Reply

I've also met inkstainedlips I discovered one of my tumblr friends is literally in the same town as me and we still haven't met. Lol.I've also met! We went to the movies together. Reply

i met my boyfriend on twitch Reply

I've met a lot of friends on social media, forums, facebook, I've been talking with a chilean friend for 9+ years.



I'm using tinder right now, but meeting girls has been hard, boys has been easy lol, I'm even talking with a gringo, they are cute but I'm mostly interested in girls and , ugh, wherearethey.gif Reply

A guy that I don't know yet requested me on Facebook and started messaging on Facebook messenger lol we are supposed to meet soon. I'm not really attracted to him sexually but we could be friends. He seems cool Reply

