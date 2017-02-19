Ricky Martin Met His Future Husband on Instagram
Ricky Martin reveals he met his husband-to-be Jwan Yosef on Instagram: https://t.co/mY9fbf9A2R pic.twitter.com/uXs7JpiRsR— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) 19 February 2017
"I met my fiancé on Instagram. I am an art collector and he's an artist. I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art ... I wrote to him," Ricky told radio host Andy Cohen.
"And we were talking [exchanging messages] for, like, six months without me hearing his voice. We talked about art, nothing sexy ... He used to live in London. I went to London and I met him."
Source
Have you met a special someone on social media/apps?
yeah fucking RIGHT
I met the guy I lost my virginity to thanks to IMDb's message board almost a decade ago. Does that count?
The general section, until he made his own short-lived site. We stayed in contact for about seven years.
I met my boyfriend on Grindr
I met my first gf online. We dated for a year and a half. It sucked because she was in Germany and I was in the U.S.
I met my bf on Facebook, we started talking thru a mutual FB friend- he didn't even have a profile picture lol. At the time we were both studying for the NY bar so we basically only talked about that and had study sessions over the phone. Then after the bar exam we finally made plans to meet up at the veg fest and started dating 😊 next month makes 4 years together!
I've met others through livejournal and they were all incredibly nice too.
Lol I met my current bf though online gaming. I added him after we played a random match together & we clicked.
I've also met inkstainedlips! We went to the movies together.
i met my boyfriend on twitch
I'm using tinder right now, but meeting girls has been hard, boys has been easy lol, I'm even talking with a gringo, they are cute but I'm mostly interested in girls and , ugh, wherearethey.gif