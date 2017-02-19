February 19th, 2017, 05:52 pm dynamite_state BTS - Not Today [MV] SOURCESong of the yearVideo of the yearMy faves are over Tagged: jpop / cpop / kpop, music video, shaking and crying Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
Also taehyungs bandana done slayed me, he looks SO good
The song isn't their best but they always bring it with their dancing.
V brings top tier visuals again.
netizens love to be extra smh
the choreo looks so good gdi
The pretty background and the choreo were saving parts.
I worry that they don't make any money. I hope they each individually have people looking out for them but I doubt it.