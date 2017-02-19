KINGS👏 OF 👏 CHOREO



Also taehyungs bandana done slayed me, he looks SO good Reply

That choreo!

The song isn't their best but they always bring it with their dancing.



V brings top tier visuals again. Reply

Amazing choreo Reply

Apparently Gordon Ramsey said something mean about Jin's cooking on twitter and the netizens are shook af. Reply

lmaoo Reply

literally the worst thing i've ever seen (the opening shot makes me laugh without fail) and i loved every second of it someone help me

the choreo looks so good gdi Reply

the glass thing?????? fucks me up those shots look so good Reply

Honestly apart from the cinematography this video is lacking compared to their other ones (I am tired of searching for Jin man).



The pretty background and the choreo were saving parts. Reply

Not a single Bts video has ever made sense.



I worry that they don't make any money. I hope they each individually have people looking out for them but I doubt it. Reply

Don't most Kpop singers make a lot of their money from doing side acting gigs? Reply

