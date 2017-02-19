I still can't believe The Nightly Show was canceled in favor of Bill Maher's pandering to liberal racists. Reply

Thread

Link

MFTE as i was watching this mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in favor of tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. bill maher himself is a liberal racist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're two different networks though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's no point arguing with gaslighting narcissists. Reacting to them at all fuels their behavior. The only way to win is to ignore them. Reply

Thread

Link

ia. not so long ago, milo was writing articles about how internet trolls and mean bullies and it needs to be stopped. someone like him is a pos racist who is in this for the money and attention. when "MONEY AND ATTENTION $$$" are all you see flashing in neon lights, you don't care what anyone says. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i was hoping we'd have a #prayforSweden post, aww Reply

Thread

Link

I just watched that episode of Futurama lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love how someone photoshopped the danish flag hat in the professor's head <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO I live in Sweden and I was like "what is going on? what is this?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Its unfortunate that the mainstream media isn't covering the terrorism that has been going on in Sweden for decades just because its done by white people. We all know that ABBA is the Swedish equivalent of ISIS. When will the government stop them? I really am praying for Sweden. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

im also dying bc people keep posting the danish or the norwegian flag on twitter, idk if it is on purpose or not but it just makes the whole thing funnier



vila i frid i alla fall, neva4get etc</3 </3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i was so impressed by larry. i didn't really love his show because he so often had on dumb comedians who didn't know what they were talking about to debate really serious issues but he was so composed here and said what needed to be said, while bill came off as an out-of-touch old man who had no idea who milo was but sort of saw him as a kindred spirit Reply

Thread

Link

stop giving this human trashcan airtime ffs Reply

Thread

Link

Someone called him Perez Hitler in the last post and I think it just fits lmao Reply

Thread

Link

OMG that's perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg perfection Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg bless that's perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I 100% believe Trump supporters/racists can't be changed and they should just be shunned and ignored. The way they talk about The Left....it's just. I don't have the strength. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been thinking about that a lot lately (as I'm sure many others have as well) and I'm really conflicted. you (general) want to try to change people and have discussions that move things forward but I tend to agree that people like milo are beyond changing with words. they are going to dismiss any factual evidence, they're going to latch on to falsehoods, they're already convinced that they hate xyz group of people so everything is already colored with that lens... how are you supposed to have a civil conversation with someone like that? when they don't even respect you on a base human level? why do you owe them your politeness????? especially people who have access to information, who have the ability to be informed on these things but simply refuse to see it.... UGH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? trump supporters dont care about facts. they dismiss anything factual that doesnt favor their fuhrer as fake news. they arent interested in a debate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. I acknowledge it seems hypocritical to completely dismiss a segment of the population, but it's because that's what they're doing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how are you supposed to have a civil conversation with someone like that? when they don't even respect you on a base human level? why do you owe them your politeness????



This reminds me a lot of what women face every single day. We have to smile, to do a little curtsy, when people treat us like shit because we owe politeness when being denigrated. The Right, especially Trump supporters, refuse to see the abuse tactics. They're often not smart enough (read: self-aware) to see cage placed around them by their upper echelon because they all assume they're an exception to the rule. Instead of the truth: they're one step from being locked in with the rest of us. When they do discover the cage, it'll be too late and they still won't see the truth.



I don't owe anyone dignity who doesn't extend it to me in those situations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. The time for learning was before november 9th, and people want us to be the bigger person and reach a hand out to people calling us cucks and snowflakes? Nah.



Like when Kid Rock had that shirt that separated "TRUE"Americans (trump voters) with everyone else, like hell yeah, I'll live in California or NYC or whatever big city was mostly blue, you guys can stay in the red states and wait for coal jobs to come back and enjoy minimum wage in the middle of nowhere or die early because you can't afford your medicine.



It'll be like a really bad reality show that I don't have to deal with.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I do dislike the argument that we just need to forget these people and leave them behind. A lot of them are suffering, for a lot of different reasons, many of which I don't think they fully understand. But ignoring these people doesn't make them go away or give up, but makes them who they are today. We need to find a way to reach out to them.

I agree with you to a point. The loudest majority of them are completely uninterested in taking two minutes to look at the world from someone else's perspective, for a lot of reasons. I belI ever there are people who are curious and are interested in learning. This artidle https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washin gtonpost.com/amphtml/national/the-white-f light-of-derek-black/2016/10/15/ed5f906a-8 f3b-11e6-a6a3-d50061aa9fae_story.html?cl ient=ms-android-att-us changedo how I looked at how to interact with these people.I do dislike the argument that we just need to forget these people and leave them behind. A lot of them are suffering, for a lot of different reasons, many of which I don't think they fully understand. But ignoring these people doesn't make them go away or give up, but makes them who they are today. We need to find a way to reach out to them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They should be deradicalized by trained professionals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck everyone on this panel except for Larry Wilmore and Malcolm Nance. Anyone who gives this racist little troll a platform should be drawn and quartered just like he should be. I'm so fucking tired of this country right now and how all the deplorables have been validated and energized. I want off this fucking planet, it's not worth saving. Reply

Thread

Link

ikr i feel that way a lot of the time too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

milo needs a severe punch in the face Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I love Larry and the spy dude lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Stop giving him attention. Make lolo fade away faster than Hollywood's ignoring of Mel Gibson. Let him choke in his echo chamber until he does a Narcissus, so we can stomp out the weed and burn it. Reply

Thread

Link

I seriously wonder what happened to Milo to make him so hateful. He really seems to delight in misery and there must be a diagnosis for that. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! The way he was laughing that whole time creeped me out so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The point where he was trying to force every member of the panel to tell him to fuck off - that's when I realized ok this is not a sane adult.



I'm sure his Grade school report cards would be very enlightening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he clearly hates himself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's no different than Limbaugh or Coulter. They don't believe half the shit they say but they are making money trolling people so they don't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antisoc ial_personality_disorder



Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), also known as dissocial personality disorder (DPD) and sociopathy, is a personality disorder, characterized by a pervasive pattern of disregard for, or violation of, the rights of others. An impoverished moral sense or conscience is often apparent, as well as a history of crime, legal problems, or impulsive and aggressive behavior. tbh tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus what makes a person behave like that? cocaine and a childhood without healthy boundaries are my guess. Reply

Thread

Link

This is the exact kind of thing he wants and what he's looking for. People need to stop giving this asshole a platform and just forget about him. Reply

Thread

Link