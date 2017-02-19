February 19th, 2017, 03:30 pm __onthebound Larry Wilmore confronts Milo Yiannapoulus on "Overtime with Bill Maher" Source Tagged: black celebrities, late night talk show, lgbtq / rights, not today satan, politics, television - hbo Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7878 comments Add comment
This reminds me a lot of what women face every single day. We have to smile, to do a little curtsy, when people treat us like shit because we owe politeness when being denigrated. The Right, especially Trump supporters, refuse to see the abuse tactics. They're often not smart enough (read: self-aware) to see cage placed around them by their upper echelon because they all assume they're an exception to the rule. Instead of the truth: they're one step from being locked in with the rest of us. When they do discover the cage, it'll be too late and they still won't see the truth.
I don't owe anyone dignity who doesn't extend it to me in those situations.
Like when Kid Rock had that shirt that separated "TRUE"Americans (trump voters) with everyone else, like hell yeah, I'll live in California or NYC or whatever big city was mostly blue, you guys can stay in the red states and wait for coal jobs to come back and enjoy minimum wage in the middle of nowhere or die early because you can't afford your medicine.
It'll be like a really bad reality show that I don't have to deal with.
I do dislike the argument that we just need to forget these people and leave them behind. A lot of them are suffering, for a lot of different reasons, many of which I don't think they fully understand. But ignoring these people doesn't make them go away or give up, but makes them who they are today. We need to find a way to reach out to them.
I'm sure his Grade school report cards would be very enlightening.
Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), also known as dissocial personality disorder (DPD) and sociopathy, is a personality disorder, characterized by a pervasive pattern of disregard for, or violation of, the rights of others. An impoverished moral sense or conscience is often apparent, as well as a history of crime, legal problems, or impulsive and aggressive behavior. tbh
jfc