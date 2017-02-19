February 19th, 2017, 03:04 pm paravion23 Twice release "Knock Knock" MV source: jypentertainment Tagged: jpop / cpop / kpop, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
Knock Knock-ing our faves off the charts with their innovative plot twists, viral queens!
JYP didn't need to be in the video but other than that it's cute
edit: just realizing how dark this video is, they froze to death lol
Edited at 2017-02-19 04:00 pm (UTC)
and Nayeon's legendary-perfect-fit-for-pop-music voice.
Edited at 2017-02-19 03:56 pm (UTC)
talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before
trying to figure out which part of this will become the next sha sha sha and TT
unlike TWICE in this MV
They do almost sound in tune though. So i guess they're improving.
Their vocals need to get Lifted, tbh.
I don't hate Twice or begrudge them their success. The girls are all cute and them likeable, but their music and choreography just feels so lazy. It's like JYP know they'll be successful anyway and doesn't feel the need to try. With groups like GF and RV when you see them perform you can tell it took them hours to practice, which i don't get with Twice. I'm sure they all work incredibly hard, it just doesn't sure in the same way it does for other groups.
I'm not even blaming the girls either. But i'm also not going to pretend to not be disappointed.