Knock Knock-ing our faves off the charts with their innovative plot twists, viral queens! Reply

the lenses...... Reply

wow.. legends Reply

I'd take wonder girls over this any day :( Reply

Not as cancerous as Rookie, but still pretty awful. Reply

No Reply

I love it sfm. Haters will pretend it's not a bop but it doesn't matter because it's gonna be a hit anyway



JYP didn't need to be in the video but other than that it's cute



edit: just realizing how dark this video is, they froze to death lol



Edited at 2017-02-19 04:00 pm (UTC) Reply

The video's cute, but i'm not really feeling the song. Reply

Amazing, legendary, iconic, show stopping etc. Reply

The knock knock knock knock part is so annoying. This would slay with a better hook bc the boppy instrumental is there and Nayeon's legendary-perfect-fit-for-pop-music voice .



Edited at 2017-02-19 03:56 pm (UTC) Reply

not as good as TT but still



talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before Reply

queens of knocking on doors!!!! Reply

i'm sad to see the era of TT end because TT is so fun to do & the meme aspect of it

trying to figure out which part of this will become the next sha sha sha and TT Reply

jyp's cameo is killing me Reply

justice at last for bb Chaeng, also the plot is so fucked up that I don't even care about the admittedly safe song bc I'm living unlike TWICE in this MV Reply

twice invented knocking 😭 Reply

Twice are the Queens of achieving the most, while doing the least. This is just as lazy as their other tracks. It will be a massive hit, but musically they pale in comparsion to other groups.



They do almost sound in tune though. So i guess they're improving. Reply

queens of achievements! queens of sounding in tune! Reply

(Little Match Girl) Queens.



Their vocals need to get Lifted, tbh. Reply

Not everyone can belt like CL, we should give them a break imo. Reply

i mean what groups are you comparing them too? this song follows the same format as their other songs (catchy chorus/easy choreo for people to replicate) they clearly have a smart team who choose good songs for their title tracks hence their popularity... its not like most kpop idols get to choose the music they want to do so. Reply

I think GFriend are a stronger group than Twice, particularly in their performance. I also think Red Velvet, while inconsistent with their music are at least more interesting and better performers than Twice.



I don't hate Twice or begrudge them their success. The girls are all cute and them likeable, but their music and choreography just feels so lazy. It's like JYP know they'll be successful anyway and doesn't feel the need to try. With groups like GF and RV when you see them perform you can tell it took them hours to practice, which i don't get with Twice. I'm sure they all work incredibly hard, it just doesn't sure in the same way it does for other groups.



I'm not even blaming the girls either. But i'm also not going to pretend to not be disappointed. Reply

I think their simplicity is what makes them successful. Eeveryone can do their choreo so their videos always catch on. Reply

This is really cute! Reply

wat Reply

I like TT better but this is catchy Reply

This was so catchy and cute I loved it. Reply

this song is so bad omg there are a few kidz bop voices in the group and songs like this one really don't help mask that Reply

