February 19th, 2017, 03:00 pm dynamite_state Katy Perry - Chained To The Rhythm [Video Teaser] Narrated by George TakeiFull video out Feb. 21SOURCEIs another "Birthday" disaster on the way? Or will Chained To The Charts finally smash? Tagged: asian celebrities, katy perry
I don't like the song so I won't even bother with the vid.
Also, how dare you OP, co-opting that Trisha gif for a Katy post.
Edited at 2017-02-19 03:23 pm (UTC)
Also, if that "wheel" is the greatest ride in the universe, the universe is even lamer than I thought.
Edited at 2017-02-19 03:24 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-19 04:14 pm (UTC)
if she wanted to go full disco/disco ball asthetics she should've done something similar to Madonna's Confessions on the Dance Floor sound/image. It was effortless.
selena's song is sitting comfortably in the top 3 while this is #9 on iTunes.
Edited at 2017-02-19 04:07 pm (UTC)
I was actually rooting for her until she came for Britney. She can fucking rot in hell.
I can't believe still how easily forgot she was pretending to be an activist (of what? We don't know) but threw it all away the second she had the opportunity to passively criticize a woman [whos way more successful than herself]
i dont get all that hate