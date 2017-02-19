This looks like a creepy Black Mirror-esque thing, but shitty tbh.

I don't like the song so I won't even bother with the vid. Reply

Thread

Link

I like her pink hair (at 0:06 and 0:19).



Also, how dare you OP, co-opting that Trisha gif for a Katy post.



Edited at 2017-02-19 03:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Bless George Takei. He's probably sick of people asking him to say "oh my" but he strikes a good balance between silly and dead serious work toward important issues. Katy is probably trying to learn from him.



Also, if that "wheel" is the greatest ride in the universe, the universe is even lamer than I thought.



Edited at 2017-02-19 03:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

what i wouldn't give for an email leak of what her label is saying rn. im sure its a shitstorm Reply

Thread

Link

They have to be freaking out. I'm pretty sure she's their biggest cash cow by far and they're supposedly having money issues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For what it's worth, The Beatles are still a part of Capital Records and I'm sure that still rakes in some cash.



Edited at 2017-02-19 04:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





if she wanted to go full disco/disco ball asthetics she should've done something similar to Madonna's Confessions on the Dance Floor sound/image. It was effortless.



i it's just the wrong image/soundif she wanted to go full disco/disco ball asthetics she should've done something similar to Madonna's Confessions on the Dance Floor sound/image. It was effortless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leave the disco to carly rae tbh, if katy wants "purposeful pop" she should've gone full rhythm nation. no halfsies are allowed at this stage of the game Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her music videos are so over the top. A couple of them are cute but Birthday and Last Friday Night are horrible. Reply

Thread

Link

her MVs always come across as desperate. she's still living in a 2010 lady gaga mentality where MVs had to be this event where the more shocking and unexpected and 'huge' the better. someone like katy should take a cue from taylor or beyonce-- put together a well-directed, high quality, nice looking MV. this already looks way too juvenile for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she's stuck in 2010 in general. Her style and way of going about things is really dated if that makes sense? Like she's so juvenile I wish she could find a balance between being quirky and being a little more mature. Even videos like Thinking of You, Teenage Dream, Waking up in Vegas look more "adult" than this shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y do mv's have to be boring tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you don't find KP's videos boring? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

-Taylor fucking Swift? Her videos are fucking boring and lame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor Swift's mv's are so basic... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe, but a vid like 'blank space' was well produced and looked high quality and seemed of the moment and went viral when it was released. katy's just look try-hard and dated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Respectfully disagree. I like event videos (even if they are try-hard). The music industry is in a different climate financially than when the Michael Jacksons and Madonnas of the world released these things. I appreciate when artists and their labels invest in the artistry to make one, even if it's questionable at times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

last friday night was an iconic music video tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this message just seems so dated. in a post-trump world, a political song should be more of a direct protest anthem. this is very... idk, very safe/friendly while thinking it's super edgy and whatnot. i mean i'm sure the MAGA crowd could co-opt it too lol. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

moms and pre teens love it tho, but is it enough? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder if she's gonna stick with the "poplitics" music when this continues to flop or just go back to her teenage dream shit where it's safe. Reply

Thread

Link

Will the Teenage Dream shit even work in 2017? It was fun back in 2010 but things are a lot different now. It's all about aesthetics and marketing yourself as sexy and cool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get that white coin George Reply

Thread

Link

The video will be elaborate but the song will still suck. Reply

Thread

Link

who is this for? who wants to hear this message right now? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm kinda excited for this messy era Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait for this to become a 'buzz' single and the real single to come out. 😒 Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when Ariana's "Focus" had this long countdown, etc. and then was billed a "buzz single". BUT Dangerous Women turned out to be awesome. Maybe Katy has some pop hits left in her, who knows? She's always been just kinda there for me. I've never really anticipated new music from her but I will bop if its good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I asked my coworker what he thought of the new Katy Perry song (he's young, so I was curious what the 'youth' thought) and he said "haven't heard it" and I was like "it's the song playing right now lmao" and he was like "Oh, well. It's a no from me" lol Reply

Thread

Link

don;t think this sort of video will help boost the tragic sales.

selena's song is sitting comfortably in the top 3 while this is #9 on iTunes.



Edited at 2017-02-19 04:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I like the song but....eh we'll see, won't we. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks excellent! Chained to the Rhythm is chained to the iTunes Top 10 songs chart!! Reply

Thread

Link

"Chained To The Charts" 😂😂😂



I was actually rooting for her until she came for Britney. She can fucking rot in hell. Reply

Thread

Link

I think the only good video she's had in the last 6 years was teenage dream? California girls was ok too I guess



I can't believe still how easily forgot she was pretending to be an activist (of what? We don't know) but threw it all away the second she had the opportunity to passively criticize a woman [whos way more successful than herself] Reply

Thread

Link

NEGL I like the song oop at me. Reply

Thread

Link

I like the song and i heard it on the radio the other day. it is a good song and i hope it does well.

i dont get all that hate Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't get over how bad her Grammy performance was. Reply

Thread

Link