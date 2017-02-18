James and Logan

ONE OK ROCK's Bassist Komada Ryota Gets Married To Avril Lavigne's Sister


pOoy.jpg
*At the first stop of OOR's Japanese tour, the bassist of the group said:
"I got married this month! Her name is Michelle! I’m pleased to announced that we’re husband and wife"
* Ppl are spectulating that he married Avril-chan's sister Michelle.
*Lavigne senpai is best known for her serenade to Japan Hello Kitty
* This is allegedly Michelle instagram account, followed by OOR members Toru and Ryota.

This can be a J-Pop/Rock post.
ONTD, remember Arama before it left Livejournal
Source: Here
Tagged: , , , ,