ONE OK ROCK's Bassist Komada Ryota Gets Married To Avril Lavigne's Sister
*At the first stop of OOR's Japanese tour, the bassist of the group said:
"I got married this month! Her name is Michelle! I’m pleased to announced that we’re husband and wife"
* Ppl are spectulating that he married Avril-chan's sister Michelle.
*Lavigne senpai is best known for her serenade to Japan Hello Kitty
* This is allegedly Michelle instagram account, followed by OOR members Toru and Ryota.
「コハマ ミシェル｣になってるぅぅぅぅぅぅぅぅぅぅぅぅぅ😳😳😳— 松澤みやこ (@YGwX2ROpv8Kyx8y) February 18, 2017
Ryota結婚おめでとう💍💑 pic.twitter.com/gxEs5PDpKu
This can be a J-Pop/Rock post.
ONTD, remember Arama before it left Livejournal
Source: Here
I still hate OOR's latest album.
3JSB's new song "Happy" leaked and I'm disappointed in it. I hope that it sounds better when the actual album drops.
Theres someone out there for everyone!!
I could never get into their music back in the day. I just listened to a song of theirs released through FBR and it sounds so dated, like something from 2005. Definitely a departure from their sound I remember them for.
I think I only knew 2 songs. Idk what was goin thru my pea brain
I found it a couple weeks ago and legit cringed.
The only song I know by them is Deeper Deeper and his English was flawless.
I was shook by the transition from English to Japanese, wasn't expecting it.
I almost choked on my mashed potatoes.