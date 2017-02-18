ONE OK ROCK's Bassist Komada Ryota Gets Married To Avril Lavigne's Sister

I checked my post history and like 85% of my content are Korean or Japanese posts: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/?p oster=musicnkisses Reply

Same lol. I kinda miss making kpop posts but I'm usually too late or too busy now :c and I never know if my jpop posts will get accepted. Reply

I need to diversify, lemme check bossip real quick. Reply

Lmaooooo. I should've made a Pantone color of the year post again but I missed my chance. Reply

This is just so funny to me lol.

I still hate OOR's latest album.



3JSB's new song "Happy" leaked and I'm disappointed in it. I hope that it sounds better when the actual album drops. Reply

He should have married me, if he wasgonna marry some random person!!!! Reply

Rly sis. Him? At least raise ur standards to Toru looks wise. Reply

I'll own up to my questionable taste. Reply

How seemingly random. I didn't even know Avril had a sibling.



I could never get into their music back in the day. I just listened to a song of theirs released through FBR and it sounds so dated, like something from 2005. Definitely a departure from their sound I remember them for. Reply

i'd love to know how this happened! but also don't want to invade Michelle-chan's privacy cause she's a regular person living her life but i am also NOSY. Reply

Mte lol. OOR had an interview with AL so maybe it started there? Reply

makes sense! i'm a pretty casual listener of OOK, are the band member fluent in English? Reply

Taka is pretty good but the others are just ok imo. Reply

I left out that OOR and April collabed on a song recently. I'm guessing they met thru her. Reply

that's song's gonna be trash tbh. how recently? like a year, a few months? if months, damn that was quick engagement! Reply

Lmao sorry to jump in but it's on their new album and it's pretty bad ngl. Also someone on arama was speculating they'd been dating for about six months. Reply

i could imagine. anything Avril's put out in the last decade has been garbage and OOK is generally nostalgic sounding to me. 6 months tho?! bruh that's barely enough time to get to know somebody. Reply

Avril is allegedly still mildly big in Japan(that's why she says she wrote that awful song) so if that's true thet probably just met at events and hit it off Reply

that makes sense. it's cool that Avril takes her sister around the world! Reply

I got an Avril poster from Walmart in 3rd grade



I think I only knew 2 songs. Idk what was goin thru my pea brain



I bought a TS shirt from Wal Mart, when I only knew two songs of hers in 7th grade.

I found it a couple weeks ago and legit cringed. Reply

God, what a confusing title to someone who doesn't know that's a bands name(hi👋🏻Me) Reply

now avril can use him as a token lol Reply

speaking of married rock stars, i was browsing my insta explore page and there was an account that was dedicated to Billie Joe (of Green Day) and there were just TOO many posts of them hating his wife. like, that's so fucking annoying and gross. hopefully Michelle isn't subjected to that kind of abuse from insane fans. Reply

Also: watching their English music videos... Taka's English is pretty impressive, especially his diction. Reply

Lmao, yeah.

The only song I know by them is Deeper Deeper and his English was flawless.

I was shook by the transition from English to Japanese, wasn't expecting it. Reply

In a second you'll be wrapped around my finga. Reply

i wonder what he thinks of avril's masterpiece "hello kitty"??? Reply

Lavigne senpai



I almost choked on my mashed potatoes. Reply

I dont keep up with them but I've heard their music here and there, their US releases are subpar compared to their Japanese stuff Reply

Wow talk about random. It's really interesting just how many western has been are still mildly relevant in Asia, isn't Paris still decently big in Japan? Reply

I misread the title at first and thought Avril Lavigne was on her third husband. Reply

