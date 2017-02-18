I feel like I'm one of the few women around my age who has never cared for this movie. I like "Seize the Day" but have never cared for the rest of it. I've heard good things about the stage show but I don't know if that's just based on the nostalgia factor or not. There were some plot / character changes from screen to stage though, right? Reply

yes there were some changes... i saw it with my sister when the show came to my city for the nostalgia factor and tbh i had a great time lol. the energy from the cast was insane and the dancing was amazing. the plot is thin af and pretty stupid tbh but it was still just so fun for what it is. although if you don't like any other songs you probably wouldn't enjoy it.



idk how it would translate to screen because most of the fun came from the energy of the theatre. Reply

You definitely lost some of the excitement but I still found it enjoyable. Reply

I remember in HS some of the older girls in color guard were obsessed with the movie, their thirst for Christian Bale was ridiculous.



I haven't seen the movie in 15ish years so I can't say what exactly they changed. The only thing I know is that they changed the reporter from male to female Reply

There's a lot of other differences too, mainly in how certain things happen (Santa Fe isn't sparked by "Jack goes to Davey's house and gets envious and sad about him having a happy family") or stuff that was changed for practical reasons on stage. Here's a list of some of the bigger differences: http://www.crushable.com/2011/10/08/ent ertainment/newsies-10-differences-betwee n-the-movie-and-the-new-musical-936/ There's a lot of other differences too, mainly in how certain things happen (Santa Fe isn't sparked by "Jack goes to Davey's house and gets envious and sad about him having a happy family") or stuff that was changed for practical reasons on stage. Reply

My girlfriend is obsessed with Newsies and Davey. As well as Ben Fankhauser. I on the other hand am the opposite. I just never really cared even though she tells me the stage adaptation is better than the movie. Reply

I just binged Smash and now I love Jeremy Jordan. I mean I always liked him on Supergirl but now I love him. Reply

From the clips I saw of this production, the choreo is on point, but the musical itself isn't my cup of tea. Reply

I saw it today and loved it! I saw it on stage so it was fun to relieve some of that excitement.



I was a bit ehh about them bringing in the Broadway leads for filming (I really liked the younger characterization of Crutchie that Zachary Sayle gave in the tour, though I'm not sure if he was still in the tour at that point) but Jeremy Jordan knocked it out of the park. I cried during his speech during Seize the Day. (And then cringed at Les' 'PWEEEAAASE?')



Is anyone going to see the Allegiance musical encore in theaters tomorrow? Reply

I wanted to, but unfortunately I had made plans to see a different movie before I heard about it. Reply

I'm hoping they release it on DVD eventually! I couldn't see the original showing because it was on Tuesday, but now that it's on Sunday I've ended up having to babysit so I still can't go. Reply

I saw it when it was on Bway and I enjoyed it, especially the dancing, but I'm still such a sucker for the movie/original music. I do hope they eventually release this on Netflix or somewhere to stream tho.



Edited at 2017-02-19 05:09 am (UTC) Reply

