Newsies in theatres!!!
Newsies premiered on February 17th for a special 3 day theatrical event taking place on the 17th, 18th, and 22nd. Distributed through Fathom Events check to see if it's playing at a theatre near you.
I saw it today, it was fantastic, my theatre was absolutely packed! #NEWSIESFOREVER
idk how it would translate to screen because most of the fun came from the energy of the theatre.
I haven't seen the movie in 15ish years so I can't say what exactly they changed. The only thing I know is that they changed the reporter from male to female
There's a lot of other differences too, mainly in how certain things happen (Santa Fe isn't sparked by "Jack goes to Davey's house and gets envious and sad about him having a happy family") or stuff that was changed for practical reasons on stage.
I was a bit ehh about them bringing in the Broadway leads for filming (I really liked the younger characterization of Crutchie that Zachary Sayle gave in the tour, though I'm not sure if he was still in the tour at that point) but Jeremy Jordan knocked it out of the park. I cried during his speech during Seize the Day. (And then cringed at Les' 'PWEEEAAASE?')
Edited at 2017-02-19 05:09 am (UTC)