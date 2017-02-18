Celebrities React to Lifetime's #BritneyEverAfter
Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women?— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017
Lifetime premiered their unauthorized Britney Ever After biopic tonight, starring Natasha Bassett as the Queen of Pop, Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake, and Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline. A-listers have taken to Twitter to express their distaste for the film student quality production.
Omg these accents tho I'm dying 😩😩 #britneyeverafter— Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017
THE denim look.👖 #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/XL0qFlKrOU— Lifetime (@lifetimetv) February 19, 2017
"Let's not talk about the song we don't have the rights to." #BritneyEverAfter— Alaska Thunderfuck (@Alaska5000) February 19, 2017
Gearing up for tonight's premiere of #britneyeverafter on @lifetimetv . I'm taking over @eonlinetv to live tweet from the West coast! pic.twitter.com/HXqpYuVjdu— Nathan Keyes (@nwkeyes) February 18, 2017
Imagine how much time & money I would have saved the @LifetimeTV costume department. #BritneyEverAfter— Derrick Barry (@DerrickBarry) February 19, 2017
We ❤️ Rock n Roll! #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/UczkLbtR2d— Lifetime (@lifetimetv) February 19, 2017
I wnt 2 dvrce Ths Mooviee #BritneyEverAfter— Alaska Thunderfuck (@Alaska5000) February 19, 2017
Sources: @Buffy. @Snooki. @Alaska, 1. @JustinTimberlake. @DerrickBarry. @Lifetime, 1.
M. E. S. S. #fakenews
...why do people do this. YOU HAD CHARACTERS TO SPARE
I went to a bar and watched the new ep of Planet Earth bc I am a Scientist™, thanks. Was this a hot mess? I assume so.
OFFICIALLY
i might watch after i've had another glass or five of wine
They make Britney seem very very pathetic.
But seriously, this movie sounds like an awful mess I need to watch later after I had a few glasses of wine.