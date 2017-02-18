Celebrities React to Lifetime's #BritneyEverAfter

lmao I dvr'd this to watch later. Reply

I didn't watch this trainwreck but lol at Derrick Barry's tweet. Reply

Not Lindsay Lohan doing Liz Taylor, dont care. Reply

Oh no I forgot about this! Reply

I wnt 2 dvrce Ths Mooviee #BritneyEverAfter



...why do people do this. YOU HAD CHARACTERS TO SPARE



I went to a bar and watched the new ep of Planet Earth bc I am a Scientist™, thanks. Was this a hot mess? I assume so. Reply

It's cause Britney texts K.Fed in the movie “I Wnt 2 Dvrce U." lol Reply

the britney and justin accents were fucking hilarious. Reply

eh, it's a Lifetime movie, it's supposed to be cheap. Reply

OFFICIALLY I've had itOFFICIALLY Reply

Celebrities~~ lol I watched a little bit of this but I felt too much secondhand embarrassment and gave up like 10 minutes in. Did they include 2007? Reply

Yes Reply

I completely forgot about this happening. But what do they expect from Lifetime Reply

Even for a Lifetime movie, it was dreadful Reply

OMG if Justin really talks like this lmfao Reply

I didn't watch, I'm assuming it was a mess? Reply

lol i'm dying at derrick's tweet



i might watch after i've had another glass or five of wine Reply

I know that Lifetime didn't get permission to use her songs, but you can't have a Britney biopic without her performances. They just showed her lows and didn't give any reason to want her to succeed if you weren't already a fan. I don't even think this movie had a plot. I'm failing to understand how this "film" was a love letter to Britney... Reply

What the fuck am I watching? What is is "2000 VMA performance"? OMG.



They make Britney seem very very pathetic. Reply

The denim outfit isn't even a dress??? WTF? Reply

obviously not watching this. I'm right there with you, Sarah. Reply

I wnt 2 dvrce is gonna be my new break up line tbh



But seriously, this movie sounds like an awful mess I need to watch later after I had a few glasses of wine. Reply

