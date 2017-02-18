&gt;:|

Celebrities React to Lifetime's #BritneyEverAfter



Lifetime premiered their unauthorized Britney Ever After biopic tonight, starring Natasha Bassett as the Queen of Pop, Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake, and Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline. A-listers have taken to Twitter to express their distaste for the film student quality production.















