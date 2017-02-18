* 22 year old Japanese actress Shimizu Fumika has retired from the industry to better her religion.

* Her religion is the Happy Science.

* Started in 1986, Okawa Ryuho believes himself to be an reincarnation of a God called El Cantare. He says he can channel deities like my mans Jesus, Muhammad, Confucius, and MatsuJun.

* Margaret Thatcher's ghost told Okawa that Japan needs to attack and defeat China, Taiwan, and North Korea cuz they plotting on Japan.

* The cult religion has 11 million members.

* Homegirl was unfortunately born into it.

* She was christened Happy Scienced with the new name Sengen Yoshiko.

* Happy Science also has a girl group called anjewel, so ppl are speculating that they might stick ha in the group.

* Recently El Cantare channeled the spirit of Agent Orange