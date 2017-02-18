James and Logan

Young Japanese Actress Shimizu Fumika Retires To Work For Cult


pOwZ.jpg
* 22 year old Japanese actress Shimizu Fumika has retired from the industry to better her religion.
* Her religion is the Happy Science.
* Started in 1986, Okawa Ryuho believes himself to be an reincarnation of a God called El Cantare. He says he can channel deities like my mans Jesus, Muhammad, Confucius, and MatsuJun.
* Margaret Thatcher's ghost told Okawa that Japan needs to attack and defeat China, Taiwan, and North Korea cuz they plotting on Japan.
* The cult religion has 11 million members.
* Homegirl was unfortunately born into it.
* She was christened Happy Scienced with the new name Sengen Yoshiko.
* Happy Science also has a girl group called anjewel, so ppl are speculating that they might stick ha in the group.
* Recently El Cantare channeled the spirit of Agent Orange





ONTD, do you believe in Happy Science?
Ahhhh, sorry for breaking the site my impact!

Source: 1
Tagged: , , , , ,