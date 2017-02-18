Young Japanese Actress Shimizu Fumika Retires To Work For Cult
* 22 year old Japanese actress Shimizu Fumika has retired from the industry to better her religion.
* Her religion is the Happy Science.
* Started in 1986, Okawa Ryuho believes himself to be an reincarnation of a God called El Cantare. He says he can channel deities like my mans Jesus, Muhammad, Confucius, and MatsuJun.
* Margaret Thatcher's ghost told Okawa that Japan needs to attack and defeat China, Taiwan, and North Korea cuz they plotting on Japan.
* Homegirl was unfortunately born into it.
* Happy Science also has a girl group called anjewel, so ppl are speculating that they might stick ha in the group.
* Recently El Cantare channeled the spirit of Agent Orange
ONTD, do you believe in Happy Science?
Source: 1
All these cults sullying the name of science ugh.
Edited at 2017-02-19 02:46 am (UTC)