DNCE surprises Penn St. students at their annual THON fundraiser
Remember when @joejonas and @DNCE surprised the @JordanCenter and rocked #THON2017? Yeah, that happened. FULL STORY: https://t.co/3mRI0aI5jY pic.twitter.com/bKsEW5p4l1— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 18, 2017
THON is a charity formed by the students of Penn State & is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. They are committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Their mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical research - all in pursuit of a cure.
If you'd like to donate to their cause, you can go HERE
So much respect for @DNCE. After countless attempts from PSU THON volunteers to get big names to our 4 diamonds stage, someone answered— Kaylee Macko (@KayMacko) February 18, 2017
Kudos to @joejonas and @dnce for their performance at THON 2017. Class act!— Dave Roush (@dlr213) February 18, 2017
@joejonas @DNCE @thon Class Move, Joe! Thank you!! #ftk— Joe Hardner (@JoeHardner) February 18, 2017
@DNCE @joejonas just crushed THON weekend... and its just the beginning! pic.twitter.com/MfSYARvuXm— j e n n i e (@jennieworek) February 18, 2017
WE ARE... pic.twitter.com/mQt9LLAJA5— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 18, 2017
SOURCES: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8