DNCE surprises Penn St. students at their annual THON fundraiser

Too bad Penn State couldn't offer a similar level of support/sympathy for children who are the victims of sex abuse.

What a shit response. The administration may suck but this charity is a student-led one and they have raised MILLIONS for children with cancer.

Are you serious? The student body rioted when their football coach was fired after it was exposed he failed to respond to a staff member witness his colleague raping a child. Bad people can do good things but it sure as fuck doesn't change the fuck they are bad people.