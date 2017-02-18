Mykki Blanco Harassed by Homophobic Seatmate, Delta, & Police

still no britbrit movie post?! asking the questions that matters here

I feel let down by my community ngl Reply

These are not questions that matter on the first comment of a homophobia post sis.... Reply

honestly i just commented on the first post i saw. let me read this post. thank you!



but then again, homophobia is a constant part of my life, i could honestly go without it on ontd Reply

Banned Reply

It's trash. Brit is just a simple southerner who is always the victim is the narrative. Fuck this shit. I Am Britney Jean comes on after and I am gonna watch that bc even Brit doesnt make herself a victim like this. Reply

those special snowflake conservatives and their safe spaces Reply

wtf what is the claim the other idiot is making? "i just dont wanna sit next to him"? Reply

Hasn't there been other questionable shit gone down on Delta flights before too? Reply

I feel like questionable shit happens with all airlines now. Reply

True, guess it's just the state of this country after 45 become Prez rme Reply

I hope Delta bans that man and he's forced to fly Spirit forever, but even Spirit does't deserve that. Maybe he can be forced to fly in circles with Cah Me Outsigh girl screaming in his ear and bouncing up and down? Reply

i hope he's from europe and can only fly ryanair. Reply

wtf?? why did the guy not want to sit next to him? and why the fuck would he call the cops?? this is so out there. Reply

that's really fucking bizarre. i can't imagine waking up to suddenly be told the police need to talk to you about an "incident" that you weren't aware happened.



one time i was on a bus in DC and a woman came up to me and told me she would "pray for me" and gave me a pocket pamphlet about christ and homosexuality. i was on the bus alone, so i think the only reason she came up to me is because i had a pixie cut. Reply

That dude needs to be charged with wasting everyone's time.

I wonder what other passengers overheard?

what did the guy say?

'I don't feel comfortable sitting next to someone like this' like unless the person is an arms dealer or a sex trafficker why on earth would the police even come out. Reply

ooh dang I didn't mean to reply to this sorry I guess i'll just leave it here. Reply

...The FBI actually bothered with that? Wtf. Reply

delta, united, and american are all trash



also, what happened to the happy science post? Reply

The HTML or whatever was messing up the site's layout. Reply

Oh shit! Reply

I resubmitted so we'll see. Reply

I'm so fucking tired of this shit. Maybe we should start calling the police when we see MAGA hats. Reply

i have seen so many across europe, it's scary. Reply

Ugh if Le Pen wins Reply

jfc what kind of bullshit?



is it normal for police encounters like this one to be forwarded to the FBI? or is it a cause of whatever fabrication this dude said happened? /non american Reply

isnt it bc its on a plane? Reply

idk to be honest!! i've never seen anything like this happen when i traveled in the us so idk if it's protocol or of it's part of the story this dude told to the police that resulted in a referral to the fbi Reply

I thiiiiiink so b/c it crosses over state lines. Reply

I think because the plane crossed over state lines? Any time a state line is crossed the FBI get involved, im pretty sure. Reply

It crossed over international lines, he says the flight left from Toronto Reply

fuck this Reply

ugh infuriating



the way she describes the condescending way the officers talked to her, too, i 100% believe her - them calling it a fucking "incident" instead of recognizing for what it actually is: a bigoted person refusing to sit next to someone who hasn't interacted with them in any way, just because of their identity/appearance.



fucking classic patriarchy bullshit.



Wow such bullshit. Reply

