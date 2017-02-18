raz

Mykki Blanco Harassed by Homophobic Seatmate, Delta, & Police















Delta responded:












Haven't seen a press statement from Delta other than the replies on twitter but wtf is this bullshit? I wouldn't feel comfortable sitting next to some dude in a MAGA hat, but I'd quietly see if I could get my seat switched, not call the fucking police. Not like the police would care in that situation.

Source
Source
Tagged: ,