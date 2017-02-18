Mykki Blanco Harassed by Homophobic Seatmate, Delta, & Police
I just took a flight from Toronto to Detroit Michigan and when I woke up the gentlemen sitting next to me had the policed called— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
He said that he was not comfortable and did not know how @Delta allowed "someone like me" to board the plane with him and sit next to him— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
This is REAL @Delta. Then I was told by a police officer that an FBI report would be made from our "interaction", except I did not interact— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
I was told I would "go to jail" if I continued to ask questions about why this police officer was giving preferential treatment to this man— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
I was then told I could file a report myself and give "my side of the story".. but the entire incident itself is fabricated— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
This is the most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
Delta responded:
@MykkiBlanco Hi Mykki, I honestly can't believe what my eyes are reading. I am so very sorry to hear that you had to experience... 1/4— Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017
@MykkiBlanco ...something like this on a Delta flight. Discrimination of any kind isn't tolerated. We love ALL of our passengers.... 2/4— Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017
@MykkiBlanco ...Would you mind following me for a DM to explain in detail about what happened? I will also need your confirmation... 3/4— Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017
@MykkiBlanco ...code. *SD 4/4— Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017
Haven't seen a press statement from Delta other than the replies on twitter but wtf is this bullshit? I wouldn't feel comfortable sitting next to some dude in a MAGA hat, but I'd quietly see if I could get my seat switched, not call the fucking police. Not like the police would care in that situation.
but then again, homophobia is a constant part of my life, i could honestly go without it on ontd
It's trash. Brit is just a simple southerner who is always the victim is the narrative. Fuck this shit. I Am Britney Jean comes on after and I am gonna watch that bc even Brit doesnt make herself a victim like this.
one time i was on a bus in DC and a woman came up to me and told me she would "pray for me" and gave me a pocket pamphlet about christ and homosexuality. i was on the bus alone, so i think the only reason she came up to me is because i had a pixie cut.
I wonder what other passengers overheard?
what did the guy say?
'I don't feel comfortable sitting next to someone like this' like unless the person is an arms dealer or a sex trafficker why on earth would the police even come out.
also, what happened to the happy science post?
is it normal for police encounters like this one to be forwarded to the FBI? or is it a cause of whatever fabrication this dude said happened? /non american
the way she describes the condescending way the officers talked to her, too, i 100% believe her - them calling it a fucking "incident" instead of recognizing for what it actually is: a bigoted person refusing to sit next to someone who hasn't interacted with them in any way, just because of their identity/appearance.
fucking classic patriarchy bullshit.
I have no words except for WTF. also can you seriously ask the police to intervene for this?!?