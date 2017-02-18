Promo for It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S12E08, Man Seeking Woman S03E08 + Extras
It's Valentine's Day and Paddy's is packed with customers. Dennis implores the gang to do one day of actual work but everyone else is distracted by a mystery crate Cricket spotted in the alley. Eventually, the gang becomes convinced Dennis really wants them to work on their relationships and everyone shares their grievances without much resolution.
Don’t just watch the Gang’s latest stunt… Be part of it! Check out the Project Badass VR Experience HERE.
When her mom becomes obsessed with Josh's wedding, Liz seeks out her estranged father (Peter Gallagher).
Sources: [S1] [S2] [S3] [S4] [S5]
Also the fact that the bar had patrons and like these assholes could probably have a slightly successful business if they actually did their jobs instead of getting distracted by every random crate they find is so funny to me.
I'm sorry, is this a plot summary for Sunny or a transcript from a day in Trump's White House?
and like any other it's always sunny post: GAY MAC RULES!
this community
Edited at 2017-02-19 02:31 am (UTC)