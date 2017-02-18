Ricky Dillion Lost $100K Because of Snoop Dog
- Collaborated on a song with Snoop Dog called Problematic last year
- He spent $100K on marketing, so the song would play in Timesquare, clothing stores, radio, etc. for 1 month.
- The day before the song was going live, Snoop Dog's team blocked it because they didn't want Snoop to be known for this song. They also hated the music video.
- Ricky couldn't get a refund.
I mean, I guess that sucks, bro.
ricky's management fucked up
oh
For that alone he should lose another $100k
also a horrible contract if he didn't get his money back. that sucks.
it's kinda like how everything tagged "THIS IS IMPORTANT" somehow becomes less important in my eyes hahaha
One of those youtubers where I have no idea how he has so many followers.