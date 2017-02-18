Agent of Change

Ricky Dillion Lost $100K Because of Snoop Dog



- Collaborated on a song with Snoop Dog called Problematic last year
- He spent $100K on marketing, so the song would play in Timesquare, clothing stores, radio, etc. for 1 month.
- The day before the song was going live, Snoop Dog's team blocked it because they didn't want Snoop to be known for this song. They also hated the music video.
- Ricky couldn't get a refund.

source
