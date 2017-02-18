Aaron Carter attacked on stage by his own opening act for racism
Aaron Carter was jumped by his opening act after allegedly saying "bye Felipe" to them. https://t.co/lW1lOeHSQe pic.twitter.com/c6mYZXPe5s— E! News (@enews) February 18, 2017
- Aaron Carter was playing a show at the Looney Bin in Bradley, Illinois
- Ill State was his opening act
- Aaron was mad because a member of Ill State, Haze Carbajal, was taking videos and goofing around while he was trying to perform
- Aaron had Haze removed by security and yelled "Bye Felipe" as he left
- Haze reacted by beating Aaron up on stage and damaging a computer and speaker
- Aaron was bloody and transported to a hospital, but he says he's okay now and that the police are investigating
- Haze addressed the incident saying that "Felipe is a Mexican name and the manner in which he said it was indeed racist if you see the video. I myself come from the south side of Chicago and am no stranger to being racially profiled and discriminated so his remarks got me really angry, especially during these times when racism is so prevalent and people think they can say what they want with no repercussions."
Who knew Aaron Carter was still even booking stages?
Aaron oh Aaron. What are you going to doooo?
this opening line is up there with "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," and "Call me Ishmael." Iconic!
I'm not surprised though; he's trash.