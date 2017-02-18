Aaron Carter attacked on stage by his own opening act for racism



how unfortunate

yaas

lol geno

lovin all the hockey gifs bb (do some leafs or stars ones pls 😘 )

oh my

Wait. He's getting paid to perform... his music... in 2017?

https://www.aaroncarter.love/ Lmao apparently he actually had a tour

.love lmao

Does he not own the .com??

Lmaooo i saw him in concert my freshman year in college (a little over 3 years ago) and he was straight up awful, crying over hilary duff and attempting to sing. He knew most of us were there for the throwbacks tho and focused on that more than his "new music", as if any of us knew there was new music out

he's still performing?

County fairs gotta entertain people somehow

Aaron oh Aaron. What are you going to doooo?

I think about this Noisey Aaron Carter concert review often

"At age 25 Aaron Carter already has a beat face like Mickey Rourke."



this opening line is up there with "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," and "Call me Ishmael." Iconic!

Aaron Carter has an opening act?

he followed me on twitter last week which is bizarre considering a. i don't follow him and b. haven't ever tweeted about him. pretty much the f-list.

maybe he still checks ONTD lmao

He followed me at random months ago then sent a random ass DM saying hello. Lol! I didn't follow or ever tweet about him either.

I'm so out of the loop, why is "Bye Felipe" racist?

Perhaps the dude was Hispanic

That's exactly why this has been said it and probably with a sneer on his face.

I don't get it either

The man, who is Hispanic, found the comment to be a racial slur and attacked Carter and damaged his computer and speaker.

I tried googling it but it just led me that Insta that posts asshole guys' online dating messages

I was wondering too? It sounds like a male version of Bye Felicia but I'm probably just ignorant about it.

He was probably being racist because he's Aaron Carter and is a complete mess but it does sound a lot like it could be the male version of "bye Felicia".

I follow a bye felipe account on instagram and it just calls out guys being aholes online but I think its bc in this instance the guy is hispanic and took offense to it.

i thought it was the male version of Bye Felicia

what does he perform?

Wait, you're saying "bye felipe" is racist? Am I missing something here...? It just sounds dumb, not racist

The man was Hispanic.



"Felipe is a Mexican name and the manner in which he said it was indeed racist if you see the video. I myself(Haze) come from the south side of Chicago and am no stranger to being racially profiled and discriminated so his remarks got me really angry, especially during these times when racism is so prevalent and people think they can say what they want with no repercussions," Carbajal told The News.



Carabajal did push Carter's computer, "instead of punching him in the face," he said. Reply

Oh. I think calling it racist seems like a stretch tbh.

This left me with more questions than answers.

lol same

Wow, what a wild ride this post was.



I'm not surprised though; he's trash.

what sort of A list ego

