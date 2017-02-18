I was a fan of the original seasons so I'll watch this. This revival makes sense with the whole ~see you in 25 years~ and I wouldn't doubt if David Lynch planned on it because the way it ended in S2 left so many questions. Reply

right in time for my birthday tho! May 21?

I'm so excited

Excited for this. and I can't wait to get the funko pops

I preordered Audrey, Dale and Log Lady. I can't wait until they get here

I want so many of these.

r.i.p. my money (that I don't even have rn) Reply

I preordered the Cooper one

yeah, i kinda want all of them lol probably getting Coop and BOB and maaaybe Laura, but she doesn't look very steadfast.

destroy me david!! make me feel sad and afraid and horny all at once!!

mte

Lmao mte

im so sad bob wont be in it tho

and the log lady!

I'm not 100% sure but I think she is in it? I thought they filmed her parts before her death.

it appears ur right omg bless

i don't know if she completed all scenes she was planned for, but she 100% was filming scenes up until days before she died. so she will be in it.

apparently she filmed all her scenes! thats rly impressive that she was filming right until she died dang

oh that's good to hear. i know somebody who saw her film her last scene and she died ~2 weeks later, but i didn't know if that meant it was her last scheduled scene or the last scene before she died and she had more left to film.

anyway, i'm glad she gets to live on in this series.



anyway, i'm glad she gets to live on in this series. Reply

Yeah, idk how it's supposed to work without him, especially with the season 2 finale :/

I just hope they didn't recast him, that neverrrr works. Reply

I'm still wary about this revival. Please don't let me down as badly as The X-Files did last year :/



Edited at 2017-02-19 12:06 am (UTC) Reply

I need to start this show.

I keep hearing that both Atlanta and Riverdale are influenced by this show. I'm gonna give it a shot.



Edited at 2017-02-19 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

Pretty Little Liars stole a TON from Twin Peaks

Yeah, but that show is trash (and not the good kind).

When they first announced this and said it would air in 2017 (and thinking of it, I'm sure it was originally meant to be out even earlier?) I was mad but now it hasn't actually seemed too long a wait?



I haven't got a clue what the new series will be like but I'm so ready to be back in that universe again! Reply

I'm not sure if they ever announced an earlier release date but I did seem like Lynch was having a million problems with Showtime? So I wouldn't be surprised if it got pushed back.

So excited! I went to North Bend when they were on location. They weren't filming when I was there, but it was cool to see the Double R Diner and production stuff.

Also the theme music is my ringtone and my text tone is 'my log has something to tell you'. There is also a customer that comes into my work that looks exactly like BOB and freaks me the fuck out.

also, I wonder how much this is going to be about Laura? like I thought that mystery was solved?

mmmmmm Agent Cooper

early 90's Kyle MacLachlan was everything

OMG

I can't wait

I'm so excited!

I started watching the original series but got sidetracked by other shows.



One question tho: Was it intentional for it to look like it was set in the 50's and the 90's at the same time?



Edited at 2017-02-19 12:51 am (UTC) Reply

yep. Lynch's aesthetic tends to evoke that in a lot of his work

INTO IT

okay, i'm excited for this. i'll give it a try.

excited 4 this. hopefully sky ferreira has a decent screen time.

Can't wait!



Also just saw that Warren Frost, aka Doc Hayward passed away today. RIP.... :( Reply

I'm so fucking thirsty for this series omg. I really, really hope it doesn't disappoint.



And it returns the day I get back from my Eurotrip! Reply

