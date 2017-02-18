February 18th, 2017, 06:51 pm theqinra New sneak peak for Twin Peaks' third season Source Tagged: television, television - showtime, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4343 comments Add comment
right in time for my birthday tho!
r.i.p. my money (that I don't even have rn)
anyway, i'm glad she gets to live on in this series.
I just hope they didn't recast him, that neverrrr works.
I haven't got a clue what the new series will be like but I'm so ready to be back in that universe again!
Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaasssss!
Also the theme music is my ringtone and my text tone is 'my log has something to tell you'. There is also a customer that comes into my work that looks exactly like BOB and freaks me the fuck out.
also, I wonder how much this is going to be about Laura? like I thought that mystery was solved?
One question tho: Was it intentional for it to look like it was set in the 50's and the 90's at the same time?
Also just saw that Warren Frost, aka Doc Hayward passed away today. RIP.... :(
And it returns the day I get back from my Eurotrip!