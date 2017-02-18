Cary Fukunaga in Negotiations to Direct Universal's Shockwave film

He can direct me in the bedroom. I'll be his sub pussy faggot. Reply

first thought in my head once I read the title was "he can direct this pussy" hahaha

I have NO idea what this Trump campaign rally is about, but Melania just walked on stage and said the Lord's Prayer in front of members of a known black doomsday cult and it's getting legit whack fast.

i am watching this rn and i was rolling my eyes so hard at that and those self hating fools in the background.

Looking at Air Force One @ MIA. Why is he campaigning instead of creating jobs & fixing Obamacare? Get back to work for the American people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2016

Yup :(

MTE, I don't think I can even hate watch this.

I am watching and so so so angry already. What is with the signs. These people weren't allowed to bring their own signs and were given them on their way in. Conveniently 6 of the same "blacks for trump 2020" signs being held up right behind the podium.

Also, why is trump and all of his security not wearing ties?



Also, why is trump and all of his security not wearing ties? Reply

http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/dona ld-trump-hoists-fringe-religious-groups-s ign-at-rally/ Well, on their shirts they have god2.com which believes that Oprah is the devil, so there is something off there LOL.

PR. To make him easier to ~relate to for the simplistic dumbfucks of this country. I'm convinced that most of the people behind him are hired actors.

Those two douchebags back there who keep high fiving and shit are definitely here for the attention. You can see them keep checking their SM on their phones.

Omg all of this makes me so mad. My husband keeps sighing beside me and I'm like... We don't have to watch this.. Why do we. :/ Reply

I had to turn it off, I just can't do it. That he's still in office is a GD travesty and trajedy. 29 days in. Fuck everyone.

Good for you and your sanity bb. I'm trying to get up the energy to walk away from it and go take a shower now.

Nnnnnn, thank you for this reminder!

i can't watch this anymore. the gov't is such a fucked up mess right now and i cannot even with them claiming all the criticism is fake news and lying about every fucking thing. how long before we're involved in some bs war?

i see these strategically placed POC's in the background

Mhm with their "homemade" signs.



Wtf. Trump sees skinhead in the audience... Hands him the mic Reply

I choose to believe they are actors, TBH. Trump not wearing a tie for the first time ever shows me they are shook and doing whatever they can to turn the tide with PR. I wonder what's coming out next.

ok who is this random mf on stage? what is he on?

I can't watch but it's refreshing that Melania actually read something with attribution, instead of reading the Lord's Prayer and trying to pass it off as something she wrote herself. I think this is a first.



Srsly, a campaign rally for the 2020 election, less than 30 days after he took office? The man is insane, a threat to national security, and the GOP will pay for this one way or the other. Reply

my dream man

I like Cary (and his face) but this isn't a project i would watch. It's just one of those events i hate seeing depicted on screen, no matter how tastefully.

I don't have a problem with him, but this has already been done so many times before. Fat Man and Little Boy, Hiroshima, Enola Gay, Day One, Copenhagen, Above and Beyond, Infinity, The Manhattan Project and many more. I guess it's an endlessly fascinating subject.

No idea who he is but I like his face. Come to mama.

Will I ever get his adaptation of The Black Count???? Will I???? I love him so I watch this if he doesn't quit it.

My lord, that picture is doing things to me. The project sounds interesting.

I guess this might be interesting.

he is so hot omg

uuuh this isnt really my cup of tea

He's so good looking I'm kinda sad he isn't an actor.

Also always here for his projects. He's so talented. Reply

He's gonna be one of those men that age like fine wine. Unf!

he is very hot but rather overrated as a director. except for jane eyre and that one ep of true detective (which was also racist) nothing he has done is worth praise

beasts of no nation was basic visually and it also ended up being racist.



beasts of no nation was basic visually and it also ended up being racist. Reply

I loved jane eyre so i have high hopes for this. My watchlist for later this year and 2018 is soooo long jfc

he's so average looking lol go figure ontd's thirst and this project sounds like shit

This story doesn't sound that interesting to me. Now that I think about it, I've yet to see anything that he's directed.

