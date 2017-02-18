Cary Fukunaga in Negotiations to Direct Universal's Shockwave film
Universal in talks with Cary Fukunaga to direct a film based upon Stephen Walker's "Shockwave: Countdown to Hiroshima.
If all goes the way the studio wants, Fukunaga will direct the film based on a script by Hossein Amini (Drive) that adapts Stephen Walker's non-fiction book.
The book follows the events leading up to the bombs that were detonated above the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. The film would likely include those working on the Manhattan project that kicked off the Atomic Age, the scientists who worked in the hopes of beating the Nazis to develop the technology and the Presidential decisions to use the terrible weapons.
http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/dona
