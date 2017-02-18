amy veep

Emma Watson admits she struggled to get out of bed amid #HeForShe backlash



source 2

from her new Elle interview:

“It’s difficult to hear criticism from people you consider your peers and who you believe are on the same side”.

“There is a level of criticism that comes with being an actress…but once you take a stance on something like feminism, that’s a completely different ball game.”

“There were a couple of days when I just didn’t want to come out from under the duvet."

“At first I wasn’t sure if I should allow myself to be upset by it, but then I realised I needed to give myself 24 hours to sulk, and then move forward.”

“Whether you are a woman on a tea plantation in Kenya, or a stockbroker on Wall Street, or a Hollywood actress, no one is being paid equally”.
