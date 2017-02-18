Emma Watson admits she struggled to get out of bed amid #HeForShe backlash

“Whether you are a woman on a tea plantation in Kenya, or a stockbroker on Wall Street, or a Hollywood actress, no one is being paid equally”.



and therein lies the problem with her feminism, she clearly doesn't understand the fact these things are not equal Reply

This is such a classic social justice warrior complaint, though. Like, give her a break. What is the point of attacking someone who is on your side?



Like, of course those things are not equal. But that is not the point here, is it? Why change the subject and act like Emma Watson is the problem here?



We are talking about pay inequality and she is trying to say (obviously) that it affects ALL OF US. That is all she is saying and all she means. She is being purposely general in order to be universally accepting and inclusive. #StrongerTogether



But of course, social media has to be all sensitive and decide she is being problematique when she is just trying to help. We need all the high profile activists we can get. Like, this is not the time to be all "Check your privilege!"



Can we save that for the actual problematique people? Reply

Eh. The point that women’s labor is exploitatively undervalued at every level of privilege is a salient general observation.

I don’t get from that statement alone that she’s saying these situations are equaly dire or of comparable urgency, but I admit I haven’t read this sentence in its full context so I might be wrong. Reply

Ok, dear..... Stop using feminism for moving your career higher



She is so cute but damn she needs to think more about what she says. Reply

I also need some time to sulk tbh



anyway, I hope she got that not all criticism was bad Reply

Whoa I didn't know ONTD hated her, what's the tea? Reply

i think they find her plain and boring and nhf her keep getting roles. And maybe also this. Reply

She seems to have missed the point completely of what people were criticizing... Reply

