Emma Watson admits she struggled to get out of bed amid #HeForShe backlash
from her new Elle interview:
“It’s difficult to hear criticism from people you consider your peers and who you believe are on the same side”.
“There is a level of criticism that comes with being an actress…but once you take a stance on something like feminism, that’s a completely different ball game.”
“There were a couple of days when I just didn’t want to come out from under the duvet."
“At first I wasn’t sure if I should allow myself to be upset by it, but then I realised I needed to give myself 24 hours to sulk, and then move forward.”
“Whether you are a woman on a tea plantation in Kenya, or a stockbroker on Wall Street, or a Hollywood actress, no one is being paid equally”.
and therein lies the problem with her feminism, she clearly doesn't understand the fact these things are not equal
Like, of course those things are not equal. But that is not the point here, is it? Why change the subject and act like Emma Watson is the problem here?
We are talking about pay inequality and she is trying to say (obviously) that it affects ALL OF US. That is all she is saying and all she means. She is being purposely general in order to be universally accepting and inclusive. #StrongerTogether
But of course, social media has to be all sensitive and decide she is being problematique when she is just trying to help. We need all the high profile activists we can get. Like, this is not the time to be all "Check your privilege!"
Can we save that for the actual problematique people?
I don’t get from that statement alone that she’s saying these situations are equaly dire or of comparable urgency, but I admit I haven’t read this sentence in its full context so I might be wrong.
anyway, I hope she got that not all criticism was bad