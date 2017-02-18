Guerilla : Watch 2 New Teasers
Elba also co-stars in “Guerrilla”, a love story set against the backdrop of one of the most politically explosive times in UK history. It tells the story of Marcus (Ceesay) and Jas (Pinto) whose relationship and values are tested when they liberate a political prisoner and form a radical underground cell in 1970s London. Their ultimate target becomes the Black Power Desk, a true-life, secretive counter-intelligence unit within a Special Branch dedicated to crushing all forms of black activism.
a six-part limited event series premieres April 16
