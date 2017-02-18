First Look at the Next Wave of "Game of Thrones" Funko Pops
#Funko FIRST LOOK next wave of #gameofthrones Pops! #got #hbo #jonsnow #cerseilannister #t… https://t.co/KWjU93aITL pic.twitter.com/TIsTvgDmDU— Pop Vinyl World (@popvinylworld) February 18, 2017
The new Funko Pops: Jon Snow in Stark armor, Tyrion in his Essos costume, Tormund in battle, Darth Cersei, BRAN STARK (finally!), Wun Wun with arrows, and a Jon Snow & Ramsay 2 pack which looks amazing.
No news on the retail exclusive Funko pops, but they should be released in the future.
god i dislike show!tormund so much. they've turned him into a joke. at least he doesnt die this season
poor bran...no distinguishing features lol
Now they need to release ginger Sansa cause I get the three relevant Stark kids.
also how come we can have like 18 daenerys ones but we still don't have a red-haired sansa one 🤔
idk why i even care i don't buy these lmao