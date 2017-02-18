First Look at the Next Wave of "Game of Thrones" Funko Pops

I want that Cersei one. Reply

funko pops are just so ugly Reply

IA Reply

Yup. Modern day beanie babies. I especially hate the ones that are so generic you can't even tell who they're supposed to be. Reply

cersei looks so happy and pleased lol! i would have liked an angrier one.



god i dislike show!tormund so much. they've turned him into a joke. at least he doesnt die this season



poor bran...no distinguishing features lol Reply

Yeah, couldn't they have done him with that makeshift gurney? Have him go in trance or something. Reply

yea whitened eyes might have been a nice touch Reply

i NEED the cersei one Reply

I didn't buy the first Cersei funko but I'll buy this S6 Cersei Reply

I do not understand the obsession with these at all. Reply

How many Jon Snow Pops are we going to get? Reply

They should have dead!Jon with all his knife wounds lol Also naked!Jon.



Edited at 2017-02-18 09:34 pm (UTC) Reply

We had a dead Jon last year iirc. It was a store exclusive. Reply

lol, mte - like I know him and Dany are the show protagonists, but c'mon. Reply

As many as the fans demand. He sells a lot. Reply

Any news on when the Mr. Robot ones are coming out? Reply

Yay Bran!!



Now they need to release ginger Sansa cause I get the three relevant Stark kids. Reply

I'm excited just cause I know my mom will die for the man bun Jon snow lol Reply

TWO JON SNOWS BUT NO BRAAVOS ARYA Reply

Tbh I expected Jon and we were due for a new Funko because of the outfit change. But I'm shocked we got a second Tormund before we got a Braavos Arya. Reply

can they please make a colorful, ginger sansa one. for the love of GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!YTREDTYFHYTFRGDRDG Reply

It's so bizarre they released the Darth Sansa look that was in maybe two episodes. Reply

All I want is a Laurel Lance funko but they gotta be a bitch and not gimmie what I want! Reply

i already have the first cersei one on my bookshelf but i want this one too!!!!

also how come we can have like 18 daenerys ones but we still don't have a red-haired sansa one 🤔 Reply

I just got a Baby Groot keychain one Reply

