HS - :)

Lana Del Rey's new single "Love" leaks, gets a premature release by label

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Lana Del Rey's new single, Young & In Love has leaked yesterday.

It's supposedly the first single from her upcoming album. She seems to have changed the title of the song to 'Love'.


Lana Del Rey - Young And In Love from Michele Caira on Vimeo.



Buy it on iTunes here !
Stream on Spotify !

It sounds like Honeymoon v.2 ?

sources: 1 2
Tagged: , ,