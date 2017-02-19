Lana Del Rey's new single "Love" leaks, gets a premature release by label

She just released it officialy on itunes! Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo oh my god i am such a flop



let me add ha link ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOO oh my god



i need to rewatch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOOOO lynette Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna say 'how do you leak something and it's on spotify lmao' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's such a joke at this point, it's not even real man lol Reply

Thread

Link

ia i used 2 be v bothered by her success but now i dont even have the energy to give a care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE lmao



but the song is ok, i might download it illegally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need this on spotify asap Reply

Thread

Link

It's on spotify as well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this link seems to be working for people. Except me lol </333 https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/0n2bvWvMwr0gbjcuTm92eW Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Question: what kind of artist is Lana? Is she a mainstream artist? Is she an indie artist? Is she an underperforming mainstream artist or maybe a very popular indie artist? Reply

Thread

Link

hipster enya Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love this description Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she usually gets swept with 'alternative' crowd



i'd definitely say she's mainstream, but underperforming doesn't feel like the right word choice as she's really not a pop artist who dominate the mainstream atm.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

indie pop Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a dull artist Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She is a mainstream label project to capitalize on the indie crowd. Halsey for older people. Rihanna for the people who side eye Rihanna Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Her and Florence are in a weird position. But I feel like she is def more mainstream. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's very much like Depeche Mode - most of the public seem to know who she is but at the same time she retains a cult like fanbase and doesn't really market herself to the mainstream, she keeps a low profile publicity wise and doesn't reveal too much about her private life. I find it refreshing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Already bought on itunes! She changed the title to Love now though? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm back to stanning! Reply

Thread

Link









Same! This song has been on repeat since it leaked this morning. Queen! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just about to post too!!!! I'm in love. I don't really think it sounds very much like honeymoon 2.0. Reply

Thread

Link

So fucking boring imo. Lyrics are bad as well. Reply

Thread

Link

I am going to ignore the Debbie lovato pic bc of your Sufjan icon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. And it's not because the music is slow and the lyrics are moody. I like artists like Laurel Halo, Bjork or ANOHNI. It's just her material is very cliche Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

petition to resurrect 2012 lana! Reply

Thread

Link

i love it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I am young and in love with this Reply

Thread

Link





To be young and in LooooOOOOooOOVeee



QUEEN. This is her best song in years. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A minute in and I love it. Reply

Thread

Link

Love it! Reply

Thread

Link





I want an icon!! the music video looks real cute based off this gif lolI want an icon!! Reply

Thread

Link

Why can her videos pass for those Love Advent commercials now? Her fall visually post-Tropico makes me sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk what those are but gurl it's just one gif lq leaked gif!! I thought it looked so cute! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link