Pitbull feat Camila Cabello Preview

Pitbull's new song featuring Camila Cabello sounds like a BOP!!!! No doubt it'll top the charts! 😱 pic.twitter.com/N20blgmozz

ONTD is anti-black snake KKKarla gonna smash and become Latina!Ariana or this generation's JLO? Or will Selena Gomez unexpectedly come out with a Latin smash and take her lane? Tbh I'm fascinated to see where this goes.
