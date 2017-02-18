Pitbull feat Camila Cabello Preview
Pitbull's new song featuring Camila Cabello sounds like a BOP!!!! No doubt it'll top the charts! 😱 pic.twitter.com/N20blgmozz— Shady Music Polls (@TheShadyPolls) February 17, 2017
Camila and @pitbull filming their music video today (via @pitbull_updates) pic.twitter.com/AwzdaAQjfu— Camren News (@CamrenNews) February 17, 2017
Camila and @JBALVIN on set for the music video (via groovemanmusic on Instagram) #2 pic.twitter.com/fupohXG9nW— Camila Cabello News (@CCabelloNews) February 18, 2017
Source:
TheShadyPolls
CamrenNews
CCabelloNews
ONTD is anti-black snake KKKarla gonna smash and become Latina!Ariana or this generation's JLO? Or will Selena Gomez unexpectedly come out with a Latin smash and take her lane? Tbh I'm fascinated to see where this goes.