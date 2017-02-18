Samuel L. Jackson on Denzel, Viola, this year's Oscar race and his own 'Pulp Fiction' fight

My first thought for the blind item was Kingsman but that was so recent I don't think it would be an "I remember".



Edited at 2017-02-18 08:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Well Colin Firth is an Oscar winner so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This is the only other one that comes to mind without me digging through his IMDb.



He is but just the phrasing makes me think the movie is older than three years ago.This is the only other one that comes to mind without me digging through his IMDb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Negotiator? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a good thought too. Spacey isn't a big box office draw. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, sam wasn't a huge name back when that was made. if anything, kevin was a bigger star because he'd just won an oscar not long before Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"turned off La La Land after 20 minutes" lmao

also does he mean that he tried to get casted as nick fury or as a new character? Reply

Thread

Link

as Nick



“I tried,” he smiled, shaking his head. “I had that conversation. ‘No, we’ve got something else for you to do.’ OK, I guess Nick Fury’s still roaming the world trying to find out what’s going on with Hydra.” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nick Fury probably. There are rumors that Marvel's been holding back his appearances cuz apparently he has a 6 movie contract... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO at the blind item. Reply

Thread

Link

Ben Affleck in Changing Lanes? Reply

Thread

Link

I forgot that movie existed :X



Whenever they pull out "Academy Award Winner Ben Affleck" while promoting something I'm always like yeah but not for acting... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol aww. i know it hurts him that he's still not a best actor oscar winner. the truth is ben is not exceptionally talented in that department unless he is cast well and directed well. it can still happen...paging fincher..casey's got all the talent in the family. too bad he's a rotten piece of shit





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not going to lie I actually like Ben a lot but yeah he needs a good director... and not counting himself because I think he spreads himself too thin when he's directing and acting in the same project. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christoph Waltz in Django Unchained? Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe. Christoph had such a bigger role than he did though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think Tarantino would do that to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd say yes but the phrasing makes me think the other guy's a lead/co-lead of some sort. Does Jamie Foxx still have box office clout? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Sleepless" would say no. :P It could be him too though, idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Turned off la la land after 20 minutes? I wish I had his fortitude I couldn't even make it past the trailer Reply

Thread

Link

Have we not seen any leaked oscar ballots yet this year? Reply

Thread

Link

they should start coming out later this week. THR always does theirs days before the oscars Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, Tommy Lee Jones, Leo DiCAprio or that sly Dakota FAnning Reply

Thread

Link

I think you can scratch Dicaprio off the list. He definitely puts people in seats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i laughed at this. he has actually done that weird but watchable movie w dakota Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is viola up for supporting nom? was lead actress nom to hard to get? Reply

Thread

Link

They didn't want her losing to Emma Stone. She's a sure thing in supporting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

would there be an uproar if she beat emma in best actress? if the academy is all about change and diversity then wouldn't it make sense for viola to be in best actress? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no black actress has won best actress in 25+ years. supporting is her best shot. sadly... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

????



halle berry won back in 2002 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry i meant 15 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she probably has more chances of winning in supporting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think because the Academy wants Emma S. to win. She would not be able to get her Anne H on with Viola Davis in the same category . Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sam jackson's done so many damn movies that it'd be impossible to figure this blind item out. i doubt it's any of the marvels though (unless he's counting robert redford or anthony hopkins)



-- kingsman with colin firth

-- legend of tarzan & django unchained with christoph waltz



ok i take it back. it's probably christoph waltz lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Tarzan and Kingsman were so recent I don't think it's either of those since the phrasing makes it sound like it was a while ago. Maybe Django but the size of the role and how recent Christoph's previous win would make me think no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oldboy? Django? That Tarzan movie?



I have no idea about this blind at all. Reply

Thread

Link

he should really win an oscar. he's an amazing actor and i love that he does out and out commercial movies instead of pure oscar bait. an occasional good artsy movie wouldnt hurt tho lol Reply

Thread

Link