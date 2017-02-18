Florence

Samuel L. Jackson on Denzel, Viola, this year's Oscar race and his own 'Pulp Fiction' fight



source

- likes Moonlight

- turned off La La Land after 20 minutes

- is pissed that Viola went supporting

- tried to get cast in Black Panther but Marvel said no

- gives us a blind item:
“I remember doing a movie with an Academy Award-winner. I specifically had a clause in my contract that said I had to make a million more dollars than him because he doesn’t put [people] in seats — I do. It’s knowing who you are and what you’re doing.”
