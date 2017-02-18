Samuel L. Jackson on Denzel, Viola, this year's Oscar race and his own 'Pulp Fiction' fight
Samuel L. Jackson voted for Denzel, is pissed at Viola for going supporting & turned off LA LA LAND after 20 minutes https://t.co/TUUSd5i0Q9— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) 18. Februar 2017
source
- likes Moonlight
- turned off La La Land after 20 minutes
- is pissed that Viola went supporting
- tried to get cast in Black Panther but Marvel said no
- gives us a blind item:
“I remember doing a movie with an Academy Award-winner. I specifically had a clause in my contract that said I had to make a million more dollars than him because he doesn’t put [people] in seats — I do. It’s knowing who you are and what you’re doing.”
Edited at 2017-02-18 08:37 pm (UTC)
This is the only other one that comes to mind without me digging through his IMDb.
also does he mean that he tried to get casted as nick fury or as a new character?
“I tried,” he smiled, shaking his head. “I had that conversation. ‘No, we’ve got something else for you to do.’ OK, I guess Nick Fury’s still roaming the world trying to find out what’s going on with Hydra.”
Whenever they pull out "Academy Award Winner Ben Affleck" while promoting something I'm always like yeah but not for acting...
halle berry won back in 2002
-- kingsman with colin firth
-- legend of tarzan & django unchained with christoph waltz
ok i take it back. it's probably christoph waltz lmao
I have no idea about this blind at all.