The Baby Daddy cast and crew celebrates 100 episodes

this is such a shitty show

Is he out of the closet yet?

I love and miss this show so much. Danny/Riley too and I'm so excited for them to have the baby (I thought she'd give birth this episode because it's a milestone but looks like that's not going to happen. Most likely the midseason finale then).



And the tattoos are a great idea but I feel like they could have gotten something better to commemorate 100 episodes instead of the safety pin.



Melissa is so pretty (loved her since Reba) but tbh, I love the entire cast.



i have literally never heard of this show

Lol Same. I thought I was up on my pop culture but damn.

lmao me either.

Is the younger blonde pregnant?

Just her character.

haven't seen this show but it's reminding me of the manny from this is us lol but qt that they all got tats together

OMG WAIT THAT'S THE KID FROM SMART GUY RIGHT

