The Baby Daddy cast and crew celebrates 100 episodes
Celebrating 100 EPISODES with our amazing #BabyDaddy cast & crew! pic.twitter.com/fg2c3uRzjL— Baby Daddy (@BabyDaddyTV) February 18, 2017
Last night, Baby Daddy filmed its 100th episode, and the cast and crew celebrated. The show returns Monday, March 13th at 8:30.
And to celebrate, they all got matching tattoos earlier this week
And the tattoos are a great idea but I feel like they could have gotten something better to commemorate 100 episodes instead of the safety pin.
Melissa is so pretty (loved her since Reba) but tbh, I love the entire cast.
Those bangs look awful on Chelsea.