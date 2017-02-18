Piper and Leo

The Baby Daddy cast and crew celebrates 100 episodes




Last night, Baby Daddy filmed its 100th episode, and the cast and crew celebrated. The show returns Monday, March 13th at 8:30.





Image and video hosting by TinyPic



And to celebrate, they all got matching tattoos earlier this week



Image and video hosting by TinyPic



Image and video hosting by TinyPic



Image and video hosting by TinyPic



Image and video hosting by TinyPic



Image and video hosting by TinyPic



















Image and video hosting by TinyPic



Sources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Tagged: , , , , ,