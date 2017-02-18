Berlin International Film Festival announces winners
The winning film, On Body and Soul, is only the 5th film directed by a woman to win the festival's top prize (2nd by a Hungarian woman though). The film also won three critics' prizes this morning.
#Berlin2017 Hungarian love story 'On Body and Soul' wins Golden Bear Award https://t.co/29odiw6Afw pic.twitter.com/wB8P4JXs6S— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 18, 2017
Full winners behind the cut:
Golden Bear for Best Film
On Body and Soul
Hungary
Dir: Ildikó Enyedi
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Felicite
France/Belgium/Senegal/Germany/Lebanon
Dir: Alain Gomis
Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize
Pokot (Spoor)
Dir: Agnieszka Holland
Silver Bear for Best Director
Aki Kaurismaki
The Other Side of Hope
Silver Bear Best Actress
Kim Min-hee
On The Beach At Night Alone
South Korea
Dir: Hong Sang-soo
Silver Bear Best Actor
Georg Friedrich
Helle Nachte (Bright Nights)
Dir: Thomas Arsian
Silver Bear Best Screenplay
Una Mujer Fantastica (A Fantastic Woman)
Chile-U.S.-Spain
Dirs: Sebastian Lelio, Writer: Gonzalo Maza
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Dana Bunescu
Romania/Germany/France
Ana, Mon Amour
Glashutte Original Documentary
Ghost Hunting
France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar
Dir: Raed Andoni
Best First Feature
Spain
Summer of 1993
Dir: Carla Simon
Golden Bear Best Short Film
Cidade Pequena
Dir: Diogo Costa Amarante
Silver Bear Jury Prize Short Film
Ensueno En La Pradera
Dir: Esteban Arrangioz
Audi Short Film Award
Street of Death
Lebanon/Germany
Dir: Karam Ghossein
source 2