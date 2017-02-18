Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Berlin International Film Festival announces winners

The winning film, On Body and Soul, is only the 5th film directed by a woman to win the festival's top prize (2nd by a Hungarian woman though).  The film also won three critics' prizes this morning.

Full winners behind the cut:


Golden Bear for Best Film
On Body and Soul
Hungary
Dir: Ildikó Enyedi

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Felicite
France/Belgium/Senegal/Germany/Lebanon
Dir: Alain Gomis

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize
Pokot (Spoor)
Dir: Agnieszka Holland

Silver Bear for Best Director
Aki Kaurismaki
The Other Side of Hope

Silver Bear Best Actress
Kim Min-hee
On The Beach At Night Alone
South Korea
Dir: Hong Sang-soo

Silver Bear Best Actor
Georg Friedrich
Helle Nachte (Bright Nights)
Dir: Thomas Arsian

Silver Bear Best Screenplay
Una Mujer Fantastica (A Fantastic Woman)
Chile-U.S.-Spain
Dirs: Sebastian Lelio, Writer: Gonzalo Maza

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Dana Bunescu
Romania/Germany/France
Ana, Mon Amour

Glashutte Original Documentary
Ghost Hunting
France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar
Dir: Raed Andoni

Best First Feature
Spain
Summer of 1993
Dir: Carla Simon

Golden Bear Best Short Film
Cidade Pequena
Dir: Diogo Costa Amarante

Silver Bear Jury Prize Short Film
Ensueno En La Pradera
Dir: Esteban Arrangioz

Audi Short Film Award
Street of Death
Lebanon/Germany
Dir: Karam Ghossein

















source 2
