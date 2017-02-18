got | fire cannot kill a dragon

Plus Size Model Tess Holliday Protests Body Standards in Toronto Train Station





caption: "Today something amazing happened & I got to share it with these amazing women 💘 Yes for body diversity. Yes to walking through Union Station in just your bra & jeans. Yes to us embracing our bodies at all stages 👏🏿👏🏾👏🏽👏🏼👏🏻 (more coming soon) @penningtons #iwontcompromise #effyourbeautystandards"







- plus size model tess holliday joins women protesting for acceptance of body diversity by stripping down to bras and jeans in toronto's union station
- holliday's sign read "Share this if you’re unapologetic #IWontCompromise"
- tess started the hashtag #effyourbeautystandards 2 years ago to raise attention for this issue

source 1
source 2
Tagged: