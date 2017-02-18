Plus Size Model Tess Holliday Protests Body Standards in Toronto Train Station

i will come back in a few hours for the fat wank Reply

I'm pretty fat right now. Also, why are all the fat activists all so pretty and made up? I know I shouldn't even bother, but: doesn't that seem a little contradictory? Reply

exactly. the "positivity" movements (sex positivity, fat positivity etc) are highly individualized and even when the goals are admirable have some shitty politics.



fat positivity in particular seems to have no nuance about the normalization of makeup and hyperfemininity and seems to deal with negative feelings etc in a very shallow way. it's just another shitty empowerment discourse which does little for actual fat women trying to navigate life in which women's bodies are basically just commodities rated in terms of attractiveness. there's also a fringe which is basically like 'no one can tell you that certain foods are bad for you', 'any weight is totally healthy' etc etc...like that is factually wrong. as a former fat person the relationship between food and body image is a complicated one and it has to be dealt with honesty. not flat out lies. i also want them to speak out healthy eating, unhealthy eating and how it relates to class etc but very few people do that Reply

it's hard for me to understand completely because women have a harder time with fatshaming than men. But as someone who was really really fat and lost 80lbs, I will never feel comfortable shouting about how great it is to be fat. I support letting people take their time and figure out their health on their own time. I just want to foster an environment where people who aren't happy with their weight feel motivated to get healthy, but don't feel pressure from society, which maybe doesn't make sense hahaha Reply

it's just another shitty empowerment discourse which does little for actual fat women trying to navigate life in which women's bodies are basically just commodities rated in terms of attractiveness.



I've seen some fat women embrace makeup/fashion/etc because they've been told that that's not for them. They're not allowed to be "feminine" because their fatness contradicts it. And I understand them on that level: Fuck anyone who tells you that you shouldn't bother dressing in a way you like because they don't like your body, and what not.



But then I also feel that if you're going to talk about standards of beauty for women, how could you forget that having to wear makeup is a huge one? Reply

I love seeing big girls out there gettin' it but I still have so many insecurities about my own body that I could never be one of them :'( I'm like #bodypositive for everyone except for myself basically. Reply

This is my thing too.



I'm fairly confident in who I am as a person, and all the messiness that my life has been over the years, but I still literally can't weigh myself or I'll stop eating again.. even though I'm "healthy" atm.



But if you showed me another woman my same size, I'd tell you she's beautiful.



I just can't see it with myself. Reply

I...have some choice words but I'll keep them or this community will end me.





Sort of OT, here in Argentina women protested braless for the right of being topless among other things. Oh the RAGE. I can't help but wonder what would have happened if fat women would have been protesting...

As long as she doesn't spew that "healthy at all sizes" bullshit and instead advocates for loving yourself regardless of your weight and widening definitions of beauty beyond the skinny norm, I'm on board.



But in terms of health, extremes at either weight have scientifically shown increased risk for numerous diseases, and pro-anorexia OR pro-obesity due to unhealthy eating behaviours isn't really a good message to be promoting. And honestly, people need to be worried when 2/3 of the population are considered overweight or obese and diabetes prevalence is skyrocketing.



/2c from someone in healthcare Reply

