Plus Size Model Tess Holliday Protests Body Standards in Toronto Train Station
caption: "Today something amazing happened & I got to share it with these amazing women 💘 Yes for body diversity. Yes to walking through Union Station in just your bra & jeans. Yes to us embracing our bodies at all stages 👏🏿👏🏾👏🏽👏🏼👏🏻 (more coming soon) @penningtons #iwontcompromise #effyourbeautystandards"
- plus size model tess holliday joins women protesting for acceptance of body diversity by stripping down to bras and jeans in toronto's union station
- holliday's sign read "Share this if you’re unapologetic #IWontCompromise"
- tess started the hashtag #effyourbeautystandards 2 years ago to raise attention for this issue
fat positivity in particular seems to have no nuance about the normalization of makeup and hyperfemininity and seems to deal with negative feelings etc in a very shallow way. it's just another shitty empowerment discourse which does little for actual fat women trying to navigate life in which women's bodies are basically just commodities rated in terms of attractiveness. there's also a fringe which is basically like 'no one can tell you that certain foods are bad for you', 'any weight is totally healthy' etc etc...like that is factually wrong. as a former fat person the relationship between food and body image is a complicated one and it has to be dealt with honesty. not flat out lies. i also want them to speak out healthy eating, unhealthy eating and how it relates to class etc but very few people do that
Yes, this.
But then I also feel that if you're going to talk about standards of beauty for women, how could you forget that having to wear makeup is a huge one?
I'm fairly confident in who I am as a person, and all the messiness that my life has been over the years, but I still literally can't weigh myself or I'll stop eating again.. even though I'm "healthy" atm.
But if you showed me another woman my same size, I'd tell you she's beautiful.
I just can't see it with myself.
Sort of OT, here in Argentina women protested braless for the right of being topless among other things. Oh the RAGE. I can't help but wonder what would have happened if fat women would have been protesting...
But in terms of health, extremes at either weight have scientifically shown increased risk for numerous diseases, and pro-anorexia OR pro-obesity due to unhealthy eating behaviours isn't really a good message to be promoting. And honestly, people need to be worried when 2/3 of the population are considered overweight or obese and diabetes prevalence is skyrocketing.
/2c from someone in healthcare