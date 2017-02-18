Where's hector and bernard? Rude

Definitely getting my hands on maeve one

Bernard's there, I must have missed him. I'll go fix it.

Oooooh nice!

I hope there will be a second wave with hector and armistice Reply

I've never seen this program but the one of Thandie looks super cute.

Maeve is cute

They are coming this summer



Edited at 2017-02-18 07:35 pm (UTC) I think in the last Funko thread someone was asking about why there wasn't any Bojack Horseman pops?

Glad Maeve is included. She was the only watchable thing in season 1.

I hate how much I love these things. I got the Golden Girls ones because I saw them in Barnes and Noble and I need all things GG but I've slowly built this huge collection that I don't have space for lol

I have Dorothy bc she's my fave but I kind of feel like she's lonely lmao



I might buy Sophia at least to go with her. Reply

I had to have them alllll. I'm glad I found them too because I've seen some online for $40 + and that's crazy to me.

yeah I told myself I just get a few and now I have over 100 lmao smh

they're addictive and every time I look at them I see some new series that I didn't know existed.

Same. The draw for me is that they make collector's items of characters/franchises/shows/movies that don't typically have merch and they're affordable and relatively easy to find.

when I discovered that they were at Target I knew I was in trouble.

I would definitely go in for that Maeve one, so cute

Omg Maeve! Can I getta Clem to go with her?



I would buy them both in a second Reply

i don't get why anyone would buy funkos.

Same, I came into this post to see how people felt and we seem to be outnumbered. Oh well.

I buy them and I don't get it either.

they're hideous and people only buy them out of compulsive unimaginative consumption

I need Maeve!!



Edited at 2017-02-18 07:49 pm (UTC) Reply

yas maeve

who is that scarface dude?

The kid in this clip.







Reply

