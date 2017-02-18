Angelina Jolie and Her Children at the "First They Killed My Father" Premiere in Cambodia
- Angelina Jolie and her six kids attended the First They Killed My Father premiere in Cambodia
- It's based on the book "First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers" by Loung Ung, a Cambodian author and survivor of the Pol Pot regime
- Loung Ung said "Angelina and I met in 2001 in Cambodia, and immediately, I trusted Angelina‘s heart. Through the years, we have become close friends, and my admiration for Angelina as a woman, a mother, a filmmaker, and a humanitarian has only grown.It is with great honor that I entrust my family‘s story to Angelina to adapt into a film."
- At the premiere Angelina said "I cannot find words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of the story of this country. This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people. Most of all, this film is my way of saying thank you to Cambodia. Without Cambodia I may never have become a mother. Part of my heart is and will always be in this country. And part of this country is always with me: Maddox.”
First video of the Netflix movie "First They Killed My Father"
sources: 1, 2, 3