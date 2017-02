ONTD Original: Oscar Nominated Horror & Sci-Fi Films Based on Books

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1886)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1890)













Psycho (1959)

The Birds (1952)

Rosemary's Baby (1967)













The Exorcist (1971)

Jaws (1974)

Carrie (1974)













Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (1968)

The Silence of the Lambs (1974)

Dracula (1897)















The Children of Men (1992)

Next weekend is the 89th Academy Awards! While the Academy is notorious for snubbing genre films, occasionally those in the sci-fi/horror will receive acknowledgment for their contribution to cinema. This year, the critically acclaimed sci-fi filmhas received eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Arrival is based on “,” which was written by celebrated science fiction author Ted Chiang. You can read the Nebula-award winning short story in Chiang’s superb collection, Stories of Your Life and Others . That one of my favorite stories was able to come alive so beautifully on the screen and nominated for Best Picture got me thinking: What other sci-fi and horror stories (emphasis on horror, because that’s my favorite) have become Oscar noms and wins? Let’s find out in my non-exhaustive list and add some books to our To Be Read shelf! (!), 1931.Best Actor in a Leading Role; Best Cinematography; Best Adaptation Writing, Fredric MarchFor a twist on the tale, check out the novel Mary Reilly, which is told from the perspective of Dr. Jekyll’s housemaid., 1945.Best Actress in a Supporting Role; Best Art Direction- Interior Decoration; Best Cinematography"You will always be fond of me. I represent to you all the sins you never had the courage to commit.", 1960.Best Director; Best Supporting Actress; Best Cinematography; Best Art Direction – Set Decorationn/aThe audiobook version, read by Paul Michael Garcia, is BONE CHILLING!, 1963.Best Special Effectsn/aDaphne du Maurier's gothic novelwas also adapted by Hitchcock, and won an Oscar for Best Picture and Best Cinematography!, 1968.Best Actress in a Supporting Role; Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium, Ruth GordonAuthor Ira Levin wrote many books-turned-films, including The Stepford Wives., 1973.Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actress; Best Supporting Actor; Best Supporting Actress; Writing Adapted Screenplay; Best Cinematography; Best Film Editing; Best Production Design; Best Sound MixingThe Exorcist is the first horror film to ever be nominated for a Best Picture., 1975.Best Picture; Best Film Editing; Best Original Dramatic Score; Best Sound“Look, Chief, you can't go off half-cocked looking for vengeance against a fish. That shark isn't evil. It's not a murderer. It's just obeying its own instincts. Trying to get retribution against a fish is crazy.”, 1976.Best Actress in a Leading Role; Best Actress in a Supporting Rolen/a; andare all Stephen King stories turned Oscar nominated films! Kathy Bates won Best Actress forin 1991., 1982.Best Art Direction – Set Decoration; Best Effects, Visual Effectsn/aArrival’s director, Denis Villenueve, will be directing the upcoming sequel,. He will also be directing a new adaptation of the sci-fi classic,, 1991.Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actor; Best Actress; Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Sound Mixing; and Best Film Editing.This is the third horror film to be nominated for Best Picture – and theto win, a title it still holds to this day., 1992NOMINATED: Best Costume Design; Best Sound Editing; Best Makeup; Best Art Direction/Set DirectionDracula is probably the most well-known text in vampire literature, but almost 80 years earlier John W. Polidori penned the genre-defining story(1819), available via Project Gutenberg. , 2006Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Cinematography; Best Film Editing.n/aDid you know? Lead actor Clive Owen made uncredited contributions to the script.