The directors nominated for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar react to Trump's travel ban

I'm so disgusted with this travel ban bullshit I can't even articulate it properly



embarrassed and apologetic on behalf of America to the rest of y'all. I know we haven't ever really been shit but this is all a new low Reply

Thread

Link

it's like we haven't learned from our mistakes in the past. trump has gone full Nixon in a month. spineless ryan and turtle mcconnell really dgaf bc trump is basically a decoy for all the heinous shit they're doing BTS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like so many people really don't ever learn from past mistakes. Like, I've had people in my life who I feel like I have been watching burn themselves on a hot stove for YEARS, and they still haven't learned not to touch it, it's beyond frustrating to watch in both individuals and on a large scale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol quite accurate about Trump voters not giving a shit about Foreign movies or even the Oscars themselves. Boycotting won't actually do much in this case.



Reply

Thread

Link

Sweden's nominee Hannes Holm thinks a boycott is pointless because Trump voters don't care about the Oscars.



oh, but they do. especially their Fuhrer. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, trumpers don't give a fuck if these directors come or not. i need the oscars to be one big "fuck trump" night tbh. every single one of these overpaid bozos needs to pull a meryl on stage. u kno mango mussolini will be hate tweeting that shit. i still haven't seen any of the foreign movies. boo @ me. toni erdmann looks so... exhausting tbh. and too long. man named ove looks cute tho. Reply

Thread

Link