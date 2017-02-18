Zoe Saldana Talks Battling Racism and Sexism in Hollywood

Zoe Saldana talks about battling racism and sexism in Hollywood https://t.co/oTHsq1CFwW — TIME (@TIME) 18 février 2017

She prefers to do movies set in the future, and set an example for younger women because she is not playing the girlfriend but someone tougher. Future = hope.she loves Jane Austen's adaptations but someone who looks like her does not exist in a positive way because of how she would have been treated.She is Puerto Rican and Dominican so she is either too dark or too light to be cast in historical dramas. Those films lack nuance because racism is used as a plot device or glamorized.Younger she dreamed of getting role like "Aliens" and "Terminator". She saw other women as competition and if she got a role, she must have been the best.She is tired of being the only woman on set. There are very few women on the crew. It's rare to work with a female director. Female producters act like their male colleagues. You get paid less.To create content for female and latino audiences. There are so many Latino stereotypes in the media, she wants better for her sons, the next generation.Even if she is her own boss, it does not give her a lot of control because actors are being ignored behind the scènes because they have the less power.She hopes to continue creating space for stories about women and people of color who can't always advocate for themselves. No one speaks because they are afraid to lose their jobs, but she said we had to come together and stop complaining to do Something about that.