Zoe Saldana Talks Battling Racism and Sexism in Hollywood
franchise market
She prefers to do movies set in the future, and set an example for younger women because she is not playing the girlfriend but someone tougher. Future = hope.
films set in the past
she loves Jane Austen's adaptations but someone who looks like her does not exist in a positive way because of how she would have been treated.
historical dramas
She is Puerto Rican and Dominican so she is either too dark or too light to be cast in historical dramas. Those films lack nuance because racism is used as a plot device or glamorized.
dream big
Younger she dreamed of getting role like "Aliens" and "Terminator". She saw other women as competition and if she got a role, she must have been the best.
sexism
She is tired of being the only woman on set. There are very few women on the crew. It's rare to work with a female director. Female producters act like their male colleagues. You get paid less.
her production company
To create content for female and latino audiences. There are so many Latino stereotypes in the media, she wants better for her sons, the next generation.
Even if she is her own boss, it does not give her a lot of control because actors are being ignored behind the scènes because they have the less power.
Future
She hopes to continue creating space for stories about women and people of color who can't always advocate for themselves. No one speaks because they are afraid to lose their jobs, but she said we had to come together and stop complaining to do Something about that.
source
Zoe Saldana is the worst
However, according to PorColombia, an organization of Colombian students and professionals, “the film provides no context of the real roots of the [Colombian] conflict, and shows a true lack of creativity…[the producers] have no idea and no cultural awareness.” In protest, the group began a campaign against “Colombiana” for portraying Latinos in a negative light, called “Colombia is Beautiful.”
When Wall Street Journal interviewed Saldaña and asked what she thought of the protest her first response was “shame on them.” She went on to say that “I wish I knew how to address stupid unintelligent comments but I don’t… it’s just a shame that there are so many people out there that think so ignorantly.”
Re: Zoe Saldana is the worst
Maybe start with facts?
but I don’t
Translation: I don't know anything about this, but clearly they're the ones who are wrong and stupid for criticizing me.
Nina deserves a movie that truly honors the artist she was, with an actress who's actually a dark skinned woman (and also not a fucking idiot like Zoe).
Yet she managed to make it work for Nina
Wouldn't this be outrage if Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria or Sophia Vergara portrayed Nina?
