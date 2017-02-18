Watch Britney and JT dance-off in Lifetime's "Britney Ever After"

OMG i know what i'm doing tonight! Reply

we NEED a viewing post Reply

someone who knows how to make posts has to do this. it's for the greater good. i will have lots to say, and my husband doesn't want to hear it but y'all do!!!! Reply

In 2002, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake reportedly had a confrontation at a Los Angeles club a few months after their split, which allegedly escalated into a full-on dance-off. According to the memorable Us Weekly report, Spears confronted Timberlake after she spotted him dancing with his then-girlfriend, Jenna Dewan, and the two hashed it out on the dance floor for 90 minutes.



never heard of this lmfao but im def calling BS Reply

I want to believe though. Reply

this sounds sf exciting to believe in Reply

Neither of those actors can dance. That was the most awkward shit I've ever seen. Reply

OMG that dance off is the lamest thing i've ever seen YASSSS I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS Reply

There are a few people at Lifetime who need to be fucking fired. The fact that they spent money on this travesty is shameful. Reply

also, the music is exactly what i expected and wanted out of this movie. god bless. Reply

This is bad. Real bad. Michael Jackson.



Seriously though, they can't dance for shit. Lifetime should be banned from making biopics. Lol! Reply

did we hear what britney herself thought of this movie? Reply

The director seems evil. Post this video https://youtu.be/BqoMMkL8RyE The director seems evil. Reply

This is even worse than I thought possible. Reply

Wow, they didn't even try.



Also the Justin era is like the least interesting part of Britney's life/career (tho it's the most interesting in his) eventho I used to like them together back in the day Reply

Sorry, Amy Poehler and Matt Damon's re-creation of this was a masterpiece, I am offended that it isn't just being spliced into this movie.

Also, fuck Lifetime. Reply

Wut Reply

