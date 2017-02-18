Steven Yeun sought after for TV Pilot Season

I just want Steven Yeun to have all the things in life :( Reply

Thread

Link

Me too 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was tweeting about this, and basically, I'm not getting excited. Lenora Crichlow was "heavily sought after" a few years ago and she got stuck in sidekick roles and ended up going back to the UK for work until recently.



I love Steven as an actor and wish only the best for him, but i don't trust Hollywood because he WILL end up being stuck as a sidekick or "co-lead" (while putting his white co-star in the front) and his show will be cancelled after one season.



I just can't get excited, I've been disappointed far too many times. Especially since Abe has already been cast on a show but Steven is still being ~heavily sought after~ Prove me wrong, Hollywood!!!



Edited at 2017-02-18 05:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I totally agree with what you said about Steven, but you can't really compare him with Michael Cudlitz. His filmography was already impressive before he got on TWD. He probably had the best career out of all the cast tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cudlitz is not the lead in that ABC pilot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he lands something.



Reply

Thread

Link

I wish him nothing but success Reply

Thread

Link

About fucking time. Reply

Thread

Link

Good! I hope any role requires him to get rid of that goatee, though. Reply

Thread

Link

He can handle it, but it's not his best, agreed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, i still find him hot but he looks great without that thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He already shaved it off! Or at least the pics from two days that I saw had him shaven. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let him show up on screen in several shows before we declare Hollywood racism dead. As a character with a plot, and at least 5 minutes screen per 20, and with a higher survival number than most poc





/sunshine on a saturday Reply

Thread

Link

i want steven yeun for yorick brown in the y the last man fx series Reply

Thread

Link

YES!! you deserve all the good things bb. idk what i want to see him in most but I love him to be in a romantic lead in some way, but i'd love to see him do some badassery, as well. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not holding my breath tbh. I just hope that whatever show he picks will treat him/his character well and won't be cancelled after 13 episodes.

I want him to do a comedy though. Be a romantic lead in a movie (never gonna happen but... 🙏). Reply

Thread

Link