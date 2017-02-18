Steven Yeun sought after for TV Pilot Season
GOOD NEWS: Steven Yeun among the most sought after actors for new TV shows "juggling multiple offers"- says Hollywood Reporter... About time pic.twitter.com/jOjdphirrL— Nerdy Asians (@NerdyAsians) February 18, 2017
Former Walking Dead favorite Steven Yeun is reportedly being soft after for pilot season.
This follows having to audition for 5 line role in a stoner movie.
I love Steven as an actor and wish only the best for him, but i don't trust Hollywood because he WILL end up being stuck as a sidekick or "co-lead" (while putting his white co-star in the front) and his show will be cancelled after one season.
I just can't get excited, I've been disappointed far too many times. Especially since Abe has already been cast on a show but Steven is still being ~heavily sought after~ Prove me wrong, Hollywood!!!
I want him to do a comedy though. Be a romantic lead in a movie (never gonna happen but... 🙏).