Happy Endings - 4x01 - Happy To Be Here IS FINALLY ONLINE!!!
After a few months, the full episode (or table read, technically) of the series finale of Happy Endings is online. Remember, the entire cast got together for an EW table read of the lost episode.
The episode is set 3 years later after the S3 finale, and none of the guys have spoken since.
Source
ONTD, how much do you miss Happy Endings?
