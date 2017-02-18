Lisa Marie Presley Divorce: Her Ex Responds, More from Lisa Marie
Both Lockwood and Lisa Marie have hit back against each other. This isn't settling anytime soon. Lockwood really wants her money.
The fact that he doesn't outright deny anything and is focused on her money speaks VOLUMES, imo.
Lisa Marie Presley's children taken into care, husband investigated over 'disturbing' child photos found on computer https://t.co/k0G9imLne0— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 17, 2017
- Lisa Marie's daughters had been living with her as divorce proceedings were ongoing, but were recently removed from her care when she alerted authorities to the indecent photos of children on Michael Lockwood's computer.
- Lisa Marie claims there are hundreds of photos of children on Lockwood's computer, and says in part: "I had no idea that [he] had taken those photos. I will refrain from describing the photographs in detail out of respect for the privacy of my family."
- While Lisa Marie notes Lockwood has not yet been convicted of a crime, she argues the fact "that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of [Presley]."
Lisa Marie Presley's husband Michael Lockwood denies allegations of "indecent photos" of children. https://t.co/Lb2sfQrxcY pic.twitter.com/xkBtMN0UQI— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 18, 2017
- Lockwood calls Lisa Marie's accusations "one-sided, highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven" (Okay, but...he's not outright denying it???) and that Lisa Marie has failed to disclose important information "directly related to her inflammatory claims against Mr Lockwood."
- Lockwood says Lisa Marie is "vindictive" and "distasteful," and has broken a clause to not publicize their divorce, and "she cares more about destroying me than her own kids." Lisa Marie's lawyer Ronald A. Litz was removed from the case after speaking to People magazine.
- He says the allegations against BOTH of them (perhaps relating to her drug abuse) are currently unproven, but Lisa Marie has a history of lying and not taking personal responsibility.
- Lockwood's lawyer also claims Lisa Marie’s lawyer Mark Gross called with a "threat" that he would go public unless Lockwood abandoned his bid to get $40k a month in spousal support and $100k in lawyer fees.
- He also claims Lisa Marie is lying about being broke, saying she still receives $466k/month, $5.6 million/year. She also failed to disclose the five homes she's paying for: three in California, one in Tennessee and one in Hawaii. He says he makes only 1% of her income, capping off at $55k.
- Lockwood also disputes claims that he buys extravagant gifts for their daughters, but doesn't deny he and Lisa Marie's financial manager stole millions from her.
how do gutter scum like this even exist
What a sociopath
I would not trust it. Your cousin may want to ask what sites he was on to get the virus. Usually for that to happen he would have had to be on some shady ass parts of the web or deep web. You dont get a virus with CP in it by just casually using the internet like most people do.
i was referring to the fact that her daughters are now wards of the state. i think they're both disgusting if it had to come to that level.
So if he has cp, why would she lose placement of the kids? That's what's confusing me in all this.
Also, I'd guess the scum bucket is looking to use her rehab stint against her.