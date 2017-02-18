Lisa Marie Presley Divorce: Her Ex Responds, More from Lisa Marie

he may or may not have cp but more importantly she's hiding money from him!!!!



how do gutter scum like this even exist Reply

WOW this fucker feels 0 shame for what he did



What a sociopath Reply

Damn, get that Elvis money sis. Reply

There are rumors Scientology is financing his legal fees; those utterly insane statements are proving it to me Reply

Yeah those definitely sound like Scientology-style diverting tactics. Reply

This makes absolute sense Reply

Oooh, where did you hear this? Reply

what scum Reply

Idk how I would feel if I found CP on my husbands computer. I can't even imagine what she's going through. Reply

my cousin found child porn on her boyfriends computer but he said it was because of a virus. I don't know if I trust him tbh. Reply

yeah I wouldn't trust it either Reply

I would not trust it. Your cousin may want to ask what sites he was on to get the virus. Usually for that to happen he would have had to be on some shady ass parts of the web or deep web. You dont get a virus with CP in it by just casually using the internet like most people do. Reply

He definitely is guilty. Not because he looks like a pedophile, but because of what he said. Reply

they're both fucking sick. i feel so bad for the 2 girls. Reply

Ok she's not perfect but why are you equating her with a pedophile?? that's kinda weird Reply

nowhere in my comment i said she was equal to her ex.



i was referring to the fact that her daughters are now wards of the state. i think they're both disgusting if it had to come to that level. Reply

Why is SHE sick?? Reply

i'm kinda embarrassed now, i really should have said they both made me sick because her daughters are now wards of the state. i think they're both disgusting if it had to come to that level. Reply

So if he has cp, why would she lose placement of the kids? That's what's confusing me in all this. Reply

I'm sure there's more to what's going on than what either will say. Maybe it's bc of her alleged drug abuse. Reply

I'm not familiar with family law but comments were saying it's so the kids can't be coached by Lisa Marie or Riley on what to say?



Also, I'd guess the scum bucket is looking to use her rehab stint against her. Reply

I feel so bad for those little girls. Reply

He is not focusing on the right shit at all. You've got CP on your computer my dude and it's so bad your kids have been put in third party care. Who gives a shit about money? Reply

right? he's going on about her not caring about the kids but neither does he. Reply

this willy wonka lookin motherfucker needs to die Reply

