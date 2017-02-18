Trailer Premiere: HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring Oprah Winfrey

Ooooh, I can't wait for this! Henrietta's situation was so fucked up. Reply

I just finished this book a little over a month ago and it was fascinating. Can't wait to watch this!

This is one of most favorite books. The story is so interesting.

I've never heard of this before but just checked her story on Wikipedia and holy shit.

Me too. Just did the same.

I was never taught in school that a black womans cells were partially responsible for the polio vaccine. What the actual fuck. This is blowing my mind.





