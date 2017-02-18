Jurnee Smollett-Bell for Ebony Magazine, talks about Underground, colorism in hollywood
She was never a child star
“I wouldn’t even call myself a former child star. I was a child actor; there’s a difference. People look at you and they think they know you. They think they can place you in a certain category by what they think they know about you. But there’s so much more to all of us than what we know and what we see at face value.”
Underground is not a slavery show
“I think we had seen the occupation so much, we wanted to see the revolution and that is what Underground is,”
“It was the story of the uprising. It was the story of those of us who fought back, who attempted to fight for their freedom. That was a side of the story we were hungry to see in order to understand our whole history.”
Colorism in Hollywood
"There are obstacles and challenges that my dark-skinned sisters face that I will never know. How they are perceived when they walk in a room of strangers is something I will never truly know. I would be ignorant to say colorism doesn’t exist, it’s gross and disgusting.”
It feels like Underground is getting a lot more press than it was its first season. I hope it picks up more viewers.