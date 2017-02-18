Antonia Thomas Cast In ABC Pilot



Antonia Thomas (Misfits) has been cast as the female lead in the ABC drama pilot The Good Doctor

based on a South Korean format, The Good Doctor centers on a young surgeon, Shaun Murphy, with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Thomas plays Claire Browne, a strong-willed, caring and talented doctor who forms a special connection with Shaun while wrestling her own challenges.

