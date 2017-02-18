Antonia Thomas Cast In ABC Pilot ‘Good Doctor’, Bojana Novakovic In CBS ‘Instinct’ https://t.co/lwcREYZya8 pic.twitter.com/x98g9EMvTx — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) 18 février 2017

Antonia Thomas (Misfits) has been cast as the female lead in the ABC drama pilot The Good Doctorbased on a South Korean format, The Good Doctor centers on a young surgeon, Shaun Murphy, with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.Thomas plays Claire Browne, a strong-willed, caring and talented doctor who forms a special connection with Shaun while wrestling her own challenges.