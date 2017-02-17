Covergirl ambassador Sofia Vergara pictured shopping for rival L'Oreal
Covergirl ambassador Sofia Vergara pictured shopping for rival cosmetics line L'Oreal https://t.co/e4FabKtzyO pic.twitter.com/DX2Mz3aObl— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 17, 2017
- While in CVS, Sofia was seen browsing L'Oreal makeup (paying attention mostly to the mascara and eye shadow)
- Sofia has been face of Covergirl since 2011
What's your favorite drug store makeup, ONTD?
source
lol jk
But a photo of her looking in an aisle of various makeup products?
Slow news day in paparazzi land.
Edited at 2017-02-18 08:15 am (UTC)
since I've gone CF I've bought less drugstore, but I did like NYX a lot
Edited at 2017-02-18 08:27 am (UTC)
There was an episode of Pitch where the girl gets an Adidas endorsement and deliberately puts on a pair of Nikes at a party to like... self sabotage. It was good. haha
And I guess L'Oreal and Revlon
i like ELF, i can say that now that they actually sell it in canadian stores e_e
l'oreal can fuck off with that shade exclusion they do here