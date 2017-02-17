Covergirl ambassador Sofia Vergara pictured shopping for rival L'Oreal

Checking out the competition. Reply

Thread

Link

Drag ha!

lol jk



But a photo of her looking in an aisle of various makeup products?

Slow news day in paparazzi land.



Edited at 2017-02-18 08:15 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

was there a post about that makeup twink making the joke about going to africa and getting ebola? I bet covergirl won't end their contract with him, Sofia deserves to shop for a brand who doesn't stand by a racist white in eyeshadow Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn i missed it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya i realized i used twink as a negative but i guarantee you the trolls who will reply to this are the furthest thing from twinks and are jealous :) come @ me fka Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

covergirl is honestly awful



since I've gone CF I've bought less drugstore, but I did like NYX a lot Reply

Thread

Link

horizontal stripes, baggy jeans, unkempt hair... target brand makeup sounds about right



Edited at 2017-02-18 08:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i always wonder about this tbh. like if x is a spokesperson for a product, do they have to use only that product while on their contract? can they use similar rival products or will that break contract? i suppose they probably do in private but idk about public stuff. like drinking coke when you're an ambassador for pepsi lol Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, it's usually in your contract that you can't be SEEN using a different product. They can't really dictate whether you use it or not in the privacy of your own home, but this photo actually could get her in a little bit of trouble lol.



There was an episode of Pitch where the girl gets an Adidas endorsement and deliberately puts on a pair of Nikes at a party to like... self sabotage. It was good. haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate it when celebrities have contacts with certain skincare or makeup brands and then they say it's what they actually use, if they did their skin would look terrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao



And I guess L'Oreal and Revlon Reply

Thread

Link

lolol Reply

Thread

Link

i love l'oreal mascara too so i can't judge ha Reply

Thread

Link

scandal of the year tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised she uses drugstore makeup. Reply

Thread

Link

I doubt it. Probably just browsing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Bourjouis and Rimmel. Reply

Thread

Link

I got a Physicians Formula ~natural~ mascara and I love it, the only downside is it gets really runny and smudges when I rub my eyes at the end of the day Reply

Thread

Link

NYX finishing powder is better than the Bobbi brown equivalent. I have both and I barely touch the BB. all my other makeup is expensive though, my skin breaks out when I use cheap stuff Reply

Thread

Link

Omg same. I tried to change my foundation so I bought something cheaper but my skin immediately became a hot mess. I'll remain faithful to Diorskin Forever, even though it's expensive as hell! 😑 It does wonders to my skin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like NYX and Physician's Formula. Covergirl's Outlast lipstick is pretty good, though. Reply

Thread

Link

For drugstore, I like Nyx and Milani. Elf has some nice brushes. Reply

Thread

Link